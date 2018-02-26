Atos, vendor of digital transformation solutions, and Red Hat announced Friday a collaboration to deliver a new fully-managed cloud container solution – Atos Managed OpenShift (AMOS) – built on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, its comprehensive enterprise-grade container platform based on industry standards, including Linux container technologies and Kubernetes.

AMOS enables customers to create and run cloud-native applications and migrate legacy workloads on enterprise hybrid cloud environments, in a fully-managed service, leveraging the power of open source container technologies (Linux container technologies, Kubernetes). As AMOS is built on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, a container-centric hybrid cloud solution, it can deliver the flexibility customers seek from cloud-native and container-based applications.

This new service is part of Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, which provides businesses with highly industrialized and automated end-to-end Cloud services including application and infrastructure transformation and management.

The service provides fully-managed Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform that enables reducing the time, cost and complexity required to manage and operate container technologies so businesses can focus on product creation; deployable to multiple clouds which can be used across private, public and hybrid cloud landscapes; and complementary services and tools that include a full development suite with a DevOps tool chain, enabling greater security risk compliance.

The service also delivers easier management of application development and delivery. Its stable platform comes with stronger security capabilities enables continuous creation, delivery, collaboration and development of apps across IT operational and development teams; higher workload density with lower infrastructure costs; productivity increase and faster time-to-market; and lower IT support time and costs.

Atos Managed OpenShift Service is expected to be available this quarter.