Brytlyt announced Monday that it is partnering with MariaDB to accelerate the adoption of its GPU storage and query processing technology.

Brytlyt announced that its GPU storage and query processing technology has been integrated with MariaDB Server and is now available for preview – enabling everyone in the MariaDB community to analyze billions of rows in milliseconds using a single GPU.

In addition, Brytlyt is collaborating with MariaDB to create an enterprise analytical solution with support for multiple GPUs per node – enabling Brytlyt and MariaDB customers to support analytical workloads with the highest scalability and performance requirements, on premise or in the cloud.

The enterprise solution will enable organizations to accelerate analytical workloads with massively parallel processing (MPP) by leveraging multiple GPUs and thousands of cores, enabling data scientists and data analysts to analyze data in real time – and by extending a general purpose database, to do it without having to learn a new API or be constrained by the limitations of a specialized platform.

Brytlyt’s GPU database acceleration technology, with its patent-pending IP, features high-performance, integration with existing systems and enhance scalability. Brytlyt’s GPU database acceleration technology is transforming the way businesses use data. With Brytlyt, companies can query multi-billion row datasets in milliseconds. There’s no need for businesses to lose their current investments in code, analytics, and visualization. Instead, they can accelerate them with Brytlyt with little to no effort.

Businesses can add and remove GPU resources at will, scaling their processing capability to suit their needs, ensuring they can massively reduce their data processing costs. Brytlyt GPU technology will be part of MariaDB Server, and its deep functionality is complemented by outstanding ease of use.

Additionally, Brytlyt now offers its own visualization tool, SpotLyt, that sits on top of the database, providing real-time interactive analytics for billion row datasets. Brytlyt is an out-the-box solution for any company looking to get immediate performance gains from their data.

“We want to put Brytlyt technology into the hands of everyone who needs to query billions of rows and get a response in milliseconds,” said Richard Heyns, CEO and founder of Brytlyt. “MariaDB Corporation, with its commitment to open source and community collaboration, gives us the opportunity to put Brytlyt technology into the hands of millions of users who can immediately benefit from the performance gains of our GPU storage and query processing technology.”

“We’ve wanted to support GPU acceleration for a while now. What interested us about Brytlyt was their aptitude for innovation and how it shows in their product,” said Monty Widenius, CTO of MariaDB. “No other GPU ISV in the market has been able to replicate Brytlyt’s IP around SQL JOINs. The MariaDB community will find Brytlyt easy to use, easy to integrate and easy to scale.”