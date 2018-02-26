Synopsys announced on Monday availability of its Universal Flash Storage (UFS) IP solution, compliant with the latest JEDEC UFS v3.0 standard. The high-throughput, low-latency DesignWare UFS 3.0 IP solution doubles the bandwidth to 11.6 Gbps per lane for a faster interface between SoCs and storage ICs, compared to UFS 2.1.

The power-efficient MIPI M-PHY delivers less than 3.5 mW/Gbps per lane by supporting a range of burst modes and power management modes with fast recovery time. In addition, the UFS 3.0 host controller’s inline encryption and decryption engine allows secure data exchange to the storage device.

Designers can accelerate software development and conduct interoperability testing prior to silicon with the DesignWare IP Prototyping Kit. By providing a complete UFS 3.0 IP solution, Synopsys enables designers to integrate the necessary functionality into applications requiring embedded and removable storage.

Synopsys is a provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors and subsystems.

To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys’ IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits and IP subsystems. Synopsys’ extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support and robust IP development methodology enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market.

“Implementing the latest UFS 3.0 interface with MIPI M-PHY v4.1 for the physical layer and the new UniPro v1.8 for the link layer enables designers to achieve the best performance and power efficiency for their flash storage SoCs,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of the MIPI Alliance board of directors. “As an active member of MIPI working groups and the board of directors, Synopsys has been a strong partner in driving the adoption of MIPI standards to enable a wide variety of mobile and mobile-influenced applications.”

“Consumers expect fast access to gigabytes of secure data without significantly impacting their device battery power,” said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. “By providing a complete and compliant DesignWare UFS 3.0 IP solution for flash storage, Synopsys enables designers to meet the power, performance, and security requirements of their advanced SoCs with significantly less risk.”

The DesignWare UFS 3.0 Host Controller, MIPI UniPro v1.8 Controller, MIPI M-PHY v4.1 in 16-nm, 12-nm and 7-nm FinFET processes, and verification IP are available now. The DesignWare IP Prototyping Kit for UFS is scheduled to be available next quarter.