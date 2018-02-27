ATTO Technology released on Monday its ATTO FastFrame 3 25/40/50/100GbE network interface controllers that provide enhanced performance, low latency, and comes with the versatility needed to support demanding and complex ecosystems.

Supporting speeds up to 100GbE and latency as low as 1µs, FastFrame 3 NICs are ideal for IT applications such as data analytics, high performance computing (HPC) clusters, hyper converged servers and large database analysis.

FastFrame 3 NICs have built-in hardware offload engines, including CPU transport layer offloading and NVMe over Fabric target offloading to accelerate data and reduce server overhead. Installations relying on SSDs will realize improvements in storage operations thanks to native NVMe support.

Based on industry-standard Ethernet technology, ATTO FastFrame NICs are available in single, dual, and quad-port configurations. FastFrame has been proven to deliver high performance I/O connectivity and lossless Ethernet support for improved iSCSI block storage access as well as optimal network traffic.

ATTO FastFrame NICs make it possible to setup virtual networks across campus or the data center. Using optical fiber and a transceiver (SFP+), Ethernet packets can now travel up to 400m without sacrificing speed or data quality. ATTO FastFrame NICs provide flexible and scalable connectivity for data center environments. By leveraging data center bridging and support for software iSCSI initiators, FastFrame network adapters offer the ability to support both local and storage area networks.

ATTO 40GbE NICs feature industry-leading latency management with RoCE. It has the benefit of eliminating the intermediate step of utilizing the CPU to transfer data and enabling near line-rate performance. ATTO FastFrame NICs are low energy consuming cards and provide a higher ROI by transferring more data per dollar spent on power than the competition. One 40GbE NIC can do the same amount of work as four 10GbE cards with less power consumption and overhead.

“IT professionals are looking for higher bandwidth to drive data center aggregation level traffic,” said Tim Klein, CEO of ATTO Technology. “With the industry’s lowest latency, ATTO FastFrame 3 25/40/50/100GbE NICs enable higher performance and permit significantly faster transport of large amounts of data than our competitors. Enhancements including RoCE support and Energy Efficient Ethernet also allow FastFrame NICs to offer higher ROI than the competition by maximizing resources and minimizing OPEX.”

ATTO also offers Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) technology which manages latency right on the card. ADS is responsible for the smooth, consistent performance users have come to expect from ATTO hardware.

In addition to FastFrame 3, ATTO offers a full line of legacy FastFrame NIC products providing end-to-end connectivity options for the most cost-effective and flexible network solutions.