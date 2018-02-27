Intel announced on Monday that it has begun shipping its Intel Stratix 10 TX FPGAs, its field programmable gate array (FPGA) with 58G PAM4 transceiver technology. By integrating the FPGA with 58G PAM4 technology, Intel Stratix 10 TX FPGAs can double the transceiver bandwidth performance when compared to traditional solutions.

This high bandwidth performance makes the Intel Stratix 10 TX FPGAs the essential connectivity solution for next-generation use cases: optical transport networks, network function virtualization (NFV), enterprise networking, cloud service providers and 5G networks applications where high bandwidth is paramount.

Intel Stratix 10 TX FPGAs provide up to 144 transceiver lanes to support nearly 8Tbps of aggregate bandwidth and data rates from 1 to 58 Gbps. The combination of high bandwidth at faster datA rate enables architects to scale to 100G, 200G and 400G delivery speeds. By supporting dual mode modulation, 58G PAM4 and 30G NRZ, new infrastructure can reach 58G data rates while staying backwards compatible with existing network infrastructure.

A range of hardened IP cores, including 100GE MAC and FEC, deliver optimized performance, latency and power to enable next generation networking infrastructure and NFV applications.

To facilitate the future of networking, NFV and optical transport solutions, Intel Stratix 10 TX FPGAs provide up to 144 transceiver lanes with serial data rates of 1 to 58 Gbps. This combination delivers a higher aggregate bandwidth than any current FPGA, enabling architects to scale to 100G, 200G and 400G delivery speeds.

By supporting dual-mode modulation, 58G PAM4 and 30G NRZ, new infrastructure can reach 58G data rates while staying backward-compatible with existing network infrastructure. A wide range of hardened intellectual property (IP) cores, including 100GE MAC and FEC, deliver optimized performance, latency and power.

“In this smart and connected world, billions of devices are creating massive amounts of data that need faster, flexible and scalable connectivity solutions,” said Reynette Au, vice president of marketing, Intel Programmable Solutions Group. “With Stratix 10 TX FPGAs, Intel continues to provide architects with higher transceiver bandwidth and hardened IP to address the insatiable demand for faster and higher-density connectivity.”

Intel is shipping all Intel Stratix 10 FPGA family variants: Intel Stratix 10 GX FPGAs (with 28G transceivers), Intel Stratix 10 SX FPGAs (with embedded quad-core ARM processor), Intel Stratix 10 MX FPGAs (with HBM memory) and the Stratix 10 TX FPGAs (with 58G transceivers). The Intel Stratix 10 FPGA family utilizes Intel’s 14 nm FinFET manufacturing process and incorporates packaging technology, including EMIB.