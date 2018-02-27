Syncsort announced on Tuesday that it has delivered expanded integration between its high-performance data integration solution, DMX-h, and Cloudera Navigator. This combination enables data governance practitioners to view detailed data lineage information on enterprise-wide data as well as changes to the data both outside and within the Hadoop cluster.

The integrated solution provides detailed data lineage information on enterprise-wide data coming from outside the Hadoop cluster. DMX-h now leverages field-level metadata to provide detailed data lineage information on everything that happened to the data on-the-fly as it consumes data from diverse data sources, transforms it and delivers it to the Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub. Cloudera Navigator also tracks field-level metadata on data lineage in the cluster.

DMX-h is also used for Data Integration within the cluster. ETL jobs created in the DMX-h point-and-click interface can be run on MapReduce, Spark, or stand-alone Windows/Linux/Unix systems, on-premise or in the cloud. All data processing details are published to Cloudera Navigator.

The integrated solution provides a consolidated end-to-end view of all the detailed data lineage information from Syncsort DMX-h and Cloudera Navigator in the Cloudera Navigator Dashboard. The solution connects Hadoop-based governance with enterprise data for superior audit, data lineage, metadata management and policy enforcement capabilities, on-premise or in the cloud, including complex hybrid environments.

In Syncsort’s recently-published Big Data survey, data governance was ranked among the top priorities when implementing a data lake. Nearly 60% of respondents who are testing or in production with Hadoop or Spark identified “including the data lake in data governance initiatives and meeting regulatory compliance mandates” as a significant challenge. Financial Services and Insurance professionals were twice as likely as respondents from other industries to cite enterprise-wide data governance as one of their most significant challenges.

The study also found that data from legacy platforms continues to play a significant role in the data lake, and cloud repositories are gaining popularity as a data source as more organizations leverage the cloud as a deployment platform.

In keeping with these findings, and to gain comprehensive insights for data governance initiatives, organizations need visibility into what happens to data as it is collected from diverse data sources such as Mainframe, IBM i, RDBMS and other legacy sources, and where it resides in Hadoop clusters. The new solution provides detailed data lineage from all these data sources and integrates with Cloudera Navigator to provide an unmatched, detailed and comprehensive view.

“With the maturity of Hadoop as an enterprise data platform, organizations are using it to store and process significantly more data, and, in turn, more users and tools are accessing the data. The opportunity to drive greater insights is remarkable, but the volumes, diverse data sources and hybrid environments create a big governance challenge,” said Tendü Yoğurtçu, CTO, Syncsort. “Cloudera recognized these challenges early on and developed Cloudera Navigator to address them. Syncsort’s DMX-h data integration seamlessly integrates with Cloudera Navigator to deliver detailed data lineage information regardless of whether the data movement and transformation process was run inside or outside of Hadoop, on-premise or in the cloud. The new solution helps enterprises integrate their entire data ecosystem with Cloudera Navigator, while meeting regulatory compliance requirements.”

“In support of industry-wide data governance requirements, organizations need to address the challenges of managing enterprise-level volumes of data originating from multiple data sources, including mainframe and other legacy systems, monitoring the movement of data through extensive processing chains, and collecting this data for consumption by governance technologies,” said Philippe Marinier, Vice President, Business Development, Cloudera. “Syncsort’s DMX-h delivers these requirements with its high-performance data integration capabilities, and the integration with Cloudera Navigator provides a comprehensive, end-to-end view of data lineage.”