Maana announced on Wednesday general availability of its Maana Q that advances the core Maana Knowledge Platform with enhanced self-service capabilities. Maana Q enables subject matter-experts and business analysts, to use the Maana Computational Knowledge Graph to develop a digital knowledge layer over operational and industrial data.

This digital knowledge layer demonstrates the interdependencies between concepts such as equipment, people, and activities, enabling enterprises to accelerate building AI-driven knowledge applications that optimize decision flows.

Maana Q provides subject-matter experts and business analysts with a highly intuitive user experience that enables them to build, enrich, search, navigate, and visually explore the Maana Computational Knowledge Graph and understand the relationships and interdependencies between concepts such as equipment, people, and activities within the enterprise. For example, a subject-matter expert, such as a drilling engineer, can visually explore the Graph to find all drilling-related incidents at specific depths by leveraging Maana’s machine learning classification algorithm that labels the data into categories like wells, people, and activities.

The Maana Q architecture is built using GraphQL, a query language developed by Facebook. GraphQL provides an increasingly popular interface to the Maana Computational Knowledge Graph, making it easier for users to integrate new and existing intelligent services with Maana’s platform.

Maana Q includes several Knowledge Bots, which automate many of the computational modeling data scientists perform, such as field classification, entity recognition and supervised machine learning. The Bots accelerate building AI-driven knowledge applications that enhance both the quality and the speed with which day-to-day decisions are made in the enterprise.

Maana Q is also cloud native, allowing enterprises to deploy Maana on Microsoft Azure for greater enterprise security, scalability and control. Maana Q architecture uses Docker for enhanced agility, portability, and security, making it easy to extend the platform with additional components.

“Maana Q is designed to provide enhanced self-service capabilities to subject-matter experts who make critical operational decisions every day. It enables them to turn their domain expertise and data from across silos into digital knowledge to make better and faster decisions,” said Donald Thompson, co-founder, president and CTO, Maana. “The new capabilities of Maana Q make it easier for enterprises to create Knowledge Applications that optimize decision flows. It is this combination of human expertise and machine aid that enables effective digital transformation.”