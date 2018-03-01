SentinelOne unveiled on Wednesday SentinelOne Fortinet Connector to extend its integrations with Fortinet. SentinelOne’s next-gen endpoint intelligence is now available across the entirety of Fortinet’s suite of solutions.

By applying machine learning and AI, SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) proactively protects organizations from advanced threats, as well as detects and remediates endpoint issues fully automatically. SentinelOne’s Behavioral AI engine monitors each system process providing not only superior protection from the widest array of attack vectors, but also yielding unparalleled endpoint visibility.

SentinelOne initially partnered with Fortinet in June last year, becoming part of Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Program to integrate advanced endpoint protection with the Fortinet Security Fabric.

The integration enables SentinelOne’s autonomous prevention, detection and response capabilities to extend far beyond traditional endpoints in protecting enterprise networks of the future. With the SentinelOne Fortinet Connector, joint customers have the ability to configure and enforce network access control on SentinelOne protected endpoints with FortiGate, FortiSandbox, FortiWifi, and FortiSwitch.

Users can also quarantine and isolate threats with SentinelOne endpoints in conjunction with FortiAuthenticator, FortiGate and FortiSwitch, and can also share threat intelligence from the SentinelOne platform to FortiSandbox, instantly updating blacklists so additional Fortinet assets such as FortiGate can proactively block next-gen threats inside and outside the network perimeter.

“We formed our partnership with Fortinet to deliver a joint security solution capable of autonomously handling today’s most advanced threats,” said Daniel Bernard, VP Business Development, SentinelOne. “Advancing our integration across Fortinet’s entire suite of solutions leveraging our 200+ APIs with bi-directional integration capabilities furthers our mission in defending every endpoint against every type of attack by increasing the number of assets our mutual customers have at their disposal to combat today’s cyber threats.”

“Extending SentinelOne’s endpoint protection across Fortinet solutions enables customers to seamlessly integrate next-generation endpoint protections without limits, leveraging the combined strength of our proven capabilities,” said John Maddison, SVP Products & Solutions, Fortinet. “The SentinelOne Fortinet Connector enhances Fortinet solutions by applying machine learning to dynamically detect attacks, and in particular, enriches the detection capabilities of FortiGate, our leading firewall solution.”