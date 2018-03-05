Commvault announced on Monday that it has joined Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Complete, a one-stop shop for validated HPE and third-party partner end-to-end infrastructure solutions.

Through the reseller program, HPE and its global network partners will now be able to sell Commvault’s portfolio of data protection software, including the Commvault Data Platform, fully integrated with HPE Storage products.

Commvault is joining HPE Complete at a time when enterprises are increasing their reliance on simple, powerful comprehensive data protection and backup solutions to reduce complexity in their IT environments. Fueled by rising amounts and types of data, enterprises need to store, manage and analyze this growing trove of data, while mitigating risk associated with sophisticated and widespread ransomware attacks and other threats.

With this enhanced relationship, government, healthcare and other enterprises can easily purchase HPE Complete Commvault Software solutions optimized for HPE Storage, including HPE StoreOnce, HPE 3PAR, HPE Nimble Storage, HPE Apollo and HPE ProLiant, anywhere in the world through their HPE rep or channel partner. As a result, HPE customers can simplify protection, management and activation of data, whether it is located on-premises or in the cloud, all while accelerating their digital transformation.

HPE Complete Commvault Software solutions offers enterprises a quick, low-cost, low-risk way to secure the powerful data protection, backup, disaster recovery capabilities they need to streamline IT efforts and use data as a business asset by optimizing backup, archiving, recovery, search and e-discovery operations across databases, applications and endpoints; implementing comprehensive data protection and regulatory compliance strategies that allow them find, administer, govern and recover data throughout their organization from a centralized portal; and enabling hybrid cloud strategies by moving, managing and activating data across on-premises and cloud infrastructures.

“This announcement further strengthens the partnership between Commvault and HPE, providing customers with a one-stop-shop for Commvault’s backup, recovery and data protection software and HPE’s Storage products,” said N. Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO of Commvault. “By joining HPE Complete, we provide enterprises with yet another channel for them to secure the industry’s most powerful data platform, and with it, the control, flexibility and automation they need to implement digital transformation initiatives that use data to lower operational expenses, reduce risks and improve business outcomes.”

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Commvault, and now offer our partners and customers the simplicity of purchasing HPE validated Commvault Software through the HPE Complete program,” said Patrick Osborne, director of storage and big data product management at HPE. “With HPE Complete Commvault Software, enterprises can now minimize the risk, complexity and cost of deploying Commvault’s powerful data protection and backup solutions on HPE Storage products. This allows them to more quickly and easily use Commvault’s Software to reduce data complexity, migrate data between on-premises and cloud infrastructure, ensure all their data is fully protected and recoverable and activate data to secure valuable insights.”

Through this extended partnership with HPE, Commvault is able to deliver a pre-validated data protection solution for both primary and secondary storage requirements with the Commvault Data Platform and Commvault HyperScale Technology.

Launched last October, Commvault HyperScale Technology is a cloud-ready, scale-out infrastructure, providing customers deployment flexibility, on-premises simplicity, elasticity, resiliency and scale for managing secondary data.

Joining HPE Complete also expands Commvault’s growing momentum in the healthcare market by enabling Commvault to more easily provide HPE customers with pre-validated, fully integrated Commvault solutions for managing and protecting healthcare data on HPE Storage products, as described in detail in Commvault’s announcement being highlighted at HIMSS18.

Additionally, the new reselling agreement builds on other recent partnership initiatives between Commvault and HPE, including HPE’s selection of the Commvault Data Platform to power its new HPE GreenLake Backup solution. Managed through HPE’s outcome-based flexible IT consumption service, the HPE GreenLake Backup solution features Commvault Software pre-integrated on HPE servers, storage and networking technology, providing customers with enterprise-class data protection and reliability covering the entire lifecycle of a backup environment.

“These new HPE Complete Commvault Software solutions accelerate time to business value for our enterprise customers by leveraging the combined product capabilities of HPE and Commvault,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president, data and networking solutions, Tech Data. “By making it easy to order, and by ensuring the interoperability of these joint HPE and Commvault solutions, they are even more attractive to our HPE and Commvault partners, offering them new opportunities to increase revenue and improve profitability.”