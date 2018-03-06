Acronis announced on Monday a new partnership with Google Cloud, revealing plans to enhance Acronis backup solutions by integrating with Google Cloud Platform.

The new agreement will significantly increase the number of cloud regions where Acronis’ partners and customers can store their data. It will bring fast upload speeds and data sovereignty options to users in a greater number of countries.

As part of this integration, Acronis plans to extend the support for Google Cloud workloads, offer a Google Cloud deployment model for the Acronis Backup management server, and enable the use of Google Cloud Platform for disaster recovery.

This enhancement provides new opportunities and an additional level of flexibility for Acronis’ partners, who will be able to help customers meet their data protection needs by running on Google Cloud Platform.

Acronis’ data protection solutions already offer native integration with a number of public cloud vendors, hosting automation platforms, and remote monitoring and management tools. Acronis products are built for the cloud and are designed to protect all data in all environments, including cloud workloads, data centers, on-premise, remote offices, and mobile devices.

This partnership with Google Cloud is a logical step in Acronis’ commitment to providing partners and customers both the most comprehensive data protection and most flexible data management options available.

The partnership’s benefits also extend to Google, who will welcome thousands of Acronis’ partners, potentially increasing its penetration in the mid-market.

“We are seeing an increasing number of customers take advantage of our storage products for data protection because they offer better flexibility, performance and economics,” said Adam Massey, Director, Strategic Technology Partners, Google Cloud. “By partnering with Acronis, an established leader in the industry, we hope to make the customers data protection journey even easier.”

Google Cloud Platform will be integrated into future releases of Acronis’ backup, disaster recovery, and file sync and share solutions. This enhancement will allow Acronis’ partners to grow their businesses by offering easy and fast data protection services to millions of customers who already use Google Cloud Platform.

Easy access to Google Cloud Platform will also help users reduce their Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and achieve Service Level Agreement (SLA) targets, especially in disaster recovery situations.

“The integration of Google Cloud with Acronis backup products is one of the top requests from our users,” said John Zanni, Acronis President. “There are many businesses who have invested in public cloud infrastructure. We’re making it easy for them to use it with Acronis.”