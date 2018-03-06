MapR Technologies announced Tuesday that it has extended advanced containers integration into the MapR Converged Data Platform which provides persistent storage for containers and enables the deployment of stateful containerized applications.

The MapR Data Fabric for Kubernetes addresses the limitations of container use by providing easy and full data access from within and across clouds and on-premises deployments. Now stateful applications can be deployed in containers for production use cases, machine learning pipelines and multi-tenant use cases.

Using the MapR Data Fabric for Kubernetes, organizations can enable a global, flexible data fabric that provides high performance access to data as if it were local and can benefit from enterprise security protection, container high availability, snapshots, mirroring and disaster recovery.

The new container extension also brings comprehensive cloud capabilities to the data fabric, including differentiated data services within a cloud through data synchronization and integrity across availability zones to meet high availability requirements; cross-cloud data bursting to support cloud neutral deployments with the ability to optimize application processing for cost, performance, and compliance. Cross data access support includes NFS, S3, HDFS and ODBC; and supports easy on-ramp from on-premises and private cloud deployments to public cloud.

The MapR Data Fabric now includes a natively integrated Kubernetes volume driver to provide persistent storage volumes for access to any data – from databases, files and streaming – located on-premises, across clouds and to the edge. The data fabric’s extension to Kubernetes also provides scheduled automation for multi-tenant, containerized and non-containerized applications located inside and outside of a MapR cluster.

MapR integration with the Kubernetes storage plugin allows for MapR volumes to be mounted for access by containers. As new containers are deployed, data volumes can be created and retained, even when containers are deleted. If containers are moved across environments, the MapR global namespace provides access to the data, independent of where the containers reside. Applications can be synchronized and updated with a unified view and without disruption. Data stored in MapR can benefit from the full-fledged advantages of high availability, security, data protection, and disaster recovery.

By using Kubernetes DaemonSet on MapR, containers can scale seamlessly without any disruption to the existing environment. With its “grow as you go” feature, MapR handles growth in data without it having to be moved to a separate, dedicated environment. Containers deployed in cloud or in edge clusters can easily gain access to data in MapR, and containers can be seamlessly added and moved across clusters.

MapR Data Fabric for Kubernetes, combined with the capabilities of the MapR Converged Data Platform, is beneficial to organizations desiring to run workloads in containers. Essentially all enterprise applications can be run as containers on MapR. An exhaustive set of MapR capabilities, such as high availability, security, and high performance, enables organizations to deploy quickly. It also enables sharing applications and adding new users have less infrastructure implication on MapR.

The MapR small footprint edition enables applications running on edge clusters to be deployed in containers. MapR offers a consistent, reliable platform, integrated with Kubernetes for continuous development and integration. Its machine learning applications provide portable and smart applications can be deployed using MapR Streams for real-time feed of data and machine learning pipelines.

“Stateful and data-driven applications can’t elegantly live in the cloud without an elegant means for persisting state and making it available, securely and robustly, to containerized microservices,” said James Kobielus, lead analyst at SiliconANGLE Wikibon. “Container technology has traditionally failed to address the data portability challenge. Ideally, developers should be able to build containerized applications that can directly access persisted data volumes of any scale. Likewise, data architectures and operations personnel should be able to ensure that this data remains available to containerized apps regardless of the platforms to which those containers have been moved. We’re impressed with how MapR has addressed these challenges for stateful containers that run in big-data clusters that have deployed Kubernetes.”

“MapR provides the flexibility, elasticity and simplicity for next-gen application deployment eliminating concerns about how, where and if the underlying platform can grow with your data and business needs,” said Anil Gadre, chief product officer at MapR Technologies. “We provide a unique advantage for our customers by enabling them to build a Data Fabric that extends to disparate environments, where they can capture, store, process and analyze any type of data. Extending the Data Fabric to Kubernetes is a needed advancement to accelerate the deployment of containerized applications in enterprises while allowing them to harne