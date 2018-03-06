Netsurion, provider of managed network connectivity, security, and compliance solutions, launched on Tuesday Netsurion Connect, its software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solution that combines enhanced network connectivity, resilience, security, and management for distributed enterprises and IoT environments. SD-WAN is an application of software-defined networking (SDN) for WAN connections, used to connect enterprise networks – including branch offices and data centers – across geographic distances.

Netsurion Connect is ideal for multi-location businesses like retailers, pharmacies, convenience stores, hotels, financial services firms, and mobile businesses like pop-up stores and kiosks. The solution utilizes a proprietary SD-WAN platform with flexible co-management service levels, to fit a business’s specific IT resource needs. When coupled with the advanced features of Netsurion Protect and Netsurion Comply, Netsurion Connect provides an enhanced level of enhanced security and simplified PCI compliance in a single offering.

Netsurion Connect’s SD-WAN creates a network as flexible and agile as an organization’s strategy. This allows companies to optimize the performance of their applications by algorithmically sending internet traffic over the best network for better performance and cost, strengthening business continuity with instant failover and session maintenance, and providing complete command and control.

Netsurion Connect’s purpose-built edge appliance resides at each location, while configurations and policies are managed from a single pane of glass in the Connect Orchestrator.

With Netsurion Connect, users can keep their business locations running uninterrupted with instant failover between multiple WAN connections; leverage an integrated network security offering with various layers of next-generation firewall (NGFW) protection with global or site-specific control; achieve enhanced protection with security information and event management (SIEM) functionality and advanced endpoint detection and response through the addition of Netsurion Protect, powered by EventTracker.

It also helps gain better visibility along with local and network-wide SD-WAN-based control of the network with an easy-to-use cloud-based orchestrator; and ensure that the network is as nimble as the business with easy SD-WAN appliance deployment and business policy automation. It also aims to maximize connectivity and internet service provider (ISP) budget by choosing the best available network connectivity for each corporate location, freeing users from the constraints of a single ISP at all locations; ability to consolidate and streamline PCI DSS compliance management for all locations with the addition of Netsurion Comply; and get better network connectivity performance, reliability, security, and compliance from budget through inexpensive 4G LTE-enabled edge appliances purpose-built for specific business applications and reduced labor costs with cloud-managed network orchestration.

Consumers are rapidly shifting the way they interact with businesses, expecting simple, fast, secure connectivity and more personal engagement-and businesses are eager to keep up.

According to analyst firm IDC, 75 percent of CIOs were expected to put experiential engagement, data monetization, or digital business at the top of their agenda by the beginning of this year. Capgemini has reported that 87 percent of companies see digital transformation as a competitive opportunity, and 27 percent of executives consider digital transformation a “matter of survival.”

“With the addition of SD-WAN, Netsurion now offers the three pillars for successful network security from a single provider-connect, protect, and comply,” said Kevin Watson, CEO of Netsurion. “The platform gives multi-location brands, in particular, a competitive edge by enabling faster, smoother customer engagement through new technologies like mobile billing, touchscreen menus, digital signage, and whatever comes next. SD-WAN also enables a flexible and layered network security model through next-generation firewall, endpoint security, and SIEM, plus PCI compliance management, ensuring sensitive information remains safe through every digital interaction. We look forward to making next-generation network connectivity and security a reality for our clients, improving their overall customer experience, loyalty, and revenue growth.”

Some Netsurion customers have already begun using the solution. FTS Solutions is a leading enterprise-class retail management solution provider with on-site and cloud-based software and services for multi-store retailers.

“A remotely-managed reliable network with powerful security is essential for delivering our solutions to the market. Our customers expect complete protection of their point-of-sale (POS) terminals and always-on availability of our retail management systems, all at an affordable price,” said Sumit Mathur, president and CEO of FTS Solutions. “At the same time, our support staff needs secure remote access to troubleshoot any issues. Netsurion Connect edge devices and cloud orchestration ensure our customers have optimal uptime and allow us to securely and easily manage our systems remotely.”

Netsurion Connect is now generally available.