Red Hat announced Thursday that Red Hat Virtualization now supports the SAP HANA platform, an in-memory data and application development platform for running big data workloads.

Red Hat is now able to offer an operating system (Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA) and hypervisor that are both validated for use with SAP HANA environments, providing a level of open standardization to organizations seeking greater choice of virtualized solutions, operational efficiencies and cost reductions in their datacenters.

SAP and Red Hat are committed to open source initiatives and understand the best way to benefit from open source solutions, including adhering to industry standards and enabling rapid innovation, interoperability, and customer choice.

Red Hat’s open source operating system, virtualization technology, and Java middleware platforms give companies an industry-leading foundation on which to run SAP applications, enabling customers to develop and deploy additional strategic business applications. Whether a customer’s systems are bare metal, virtualized, or in the cloud—or a combination of all three—the foundation provided by Red Hat and SAP lets them work across these environments with ease.

A scalable, flexible, Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) powered virtualization solution, Red Hat Virtualization provides an open, easy to use, and more secure virtualization platform that can handle diverse workloads, like those posed by big data applications and analysis, without extensive modifications or custom hardware.

By now supporting SAP HANA deployments, Red Hat Virtualization helps customers consolidate physical hardware to reduce IT expenses without losing operating capacity or functionality. Additionally, Red Hat Virtualization forms a solid foundation for innovative technologies, like Linux containers and cloud computing, while remaining easy to integrate with existing IT investments.

As Red Hat Virtualization forms the basis for many of Red Hat’s next-generation computing technologies, this capability further enables customers to standardize on the Red Hat portfolio for their SAP HANA deployments. This can help to extend the flexibility of customer big data operations and provide more options when it comes to scaling to address extreme computing tasks.

“Red Hat is committed to delivering customer choice at all levels of the technology stack, from foundational technologies like the operating system and hypervisor to next-generation solutions built on Linux containers and OpenStack,” said Gunnar Hellekson, senior director, Product Management, Platforms Business Unit, Red Hat. “Red Hat Virtualization for SAP HANA demonstrates this commitment by providing a scalable, flexible and open platform upon which to run big data workloads and associated applications without the need for proprietary software lock-in or custom hardware.”

“To deliver the absolute reliability and fast performance that our financial services and insurance customers expect for their critical enterprise transactions, we needed a robust virtualization platform,” said Christoph Theis, head of SAP Services, Finanz Informatik Technologie Services. “Choosing Red Hat Virtualization means that we can deliver a high-performing, cloud-based SAP HANA solution that meets our customers’ requirements, and can do so in a cost-effective manner.”

Red Hat Virtualization support for SAP HANA workloads is currently available.