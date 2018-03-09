Vertiv, formerly Emerson Network Power, introduced on Thursday the Avocent AV100 KVM switch, a single-user KVM switch tailored for IT rooms, small data centers, branch offices and other small spaces. Designed for on-site asset management, the Avocent AV100 delivers a simple, cost-effective solution to streamline server access and control. It is available globally.

The Avocent AV100 is available in 4, 8 and 16 port models. All models allow DisplayPort and VGA connections, an important feature as more server manufacturers move to DisplayPort connectivity. They also come with a USB port dedicated for firmware updates.

The KVM is designed to support applications that do not allow IP connectivity, eliminating a potential access point for hackers and enhancing network security.

The Avocent AV100 features touch-button operation, making server selection easier, faster and more intuitive than the traditional single-button scrolling common in most entry-level KVM switches. Coupled with an on-screen display for the 8 and 16-port models, the Avocent AV100 features a best-in-class user interface.

The system can be deployed in desktop or rackmount (0U or 1U) configurations; with simplified local access, management and control of server resources from a single console. It also supports VGA and Display Port (DP) targets with a resolution of up to 2048×1536 as well as a variety of server connections with proprietary cable interface adapters.

“More businesses are opting to keep their most sensitive servers secure by eliminating IP connectivity to those applications,” said Jay Wirts, vice president and general manager of IT management products at Vertiv. “The Avocent AV100 is designed for these local networks, allowing simplified on-site server selection and asset management and ensuring network security at the KVM switch.”