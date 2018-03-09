VMware Inc. announced on Wednesday that VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in Europe, and will offer new capabilities to accelerate and simplify enterprise cloud migration and hybrid cloud deployments. VMware and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will also enable system integrator and system outsourcer (SISO) partners, managed service providers, and solutions providers to grow their cloud business with VMware Cloud on AWS, helping their customers realize the full benefits of hybrid cloud.

Bringing together the best of VMware and AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS is uniquely architected to offer customers an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage, and secure applications in a hybrid cloud.

By offering consistent infrastructure across this hybrid cloud, customers have greater freedom to move applications between on-premises VMware vSphere-based data centers and AWS, and accelerate cloud migrations. VMware Cloud on AWS also provides access to a broad range of innovative AWS services including compute, databases, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), security, mobile, and application services.

VMware Cloud on AWS customers have access to the same cloud management solutions and services proven in the data center, extending their tools, policies, and expertise for managing and securing mission-critical applications in the public cloud.

VMware and AWS continue to accelerate service innovation for VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS is making the onramp to the cloud much simpler for customers, enabling them to migrate current and new workloads to the cloud with the most functionality, greatest agility, and best security and performance – both on-premises and in the cloud.

With this update, VMware is announcing new capabilities will protect applications against different types of failures, from data center and availability zone outages, to host and VM-level failures.

VMware Cloud on AWS will provide Zero recovery point objective (RPO) high availability for any application across AWS Availability Zones (AZ) with Stretched Clusters for VMware Cloud on AWS. This service will improve enterprise application availability without needing to architect it into the application, by leveraging powerful VMware infrastructure capabilities, enabling developers to focus on adding business value.

With the acceleration of big-data volumes in the cloud, data-intensive workloads can now take advantage of native VMware vSAN compression and deduplication to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) while benefiting from the performance of all-flash storage. It is estimated that customers can cut storage costs in half for typical workloads with native vSAN deduplication and compression while reducing idle resources with elastic, on-demand compute used only when needed.

As an example, a customer with typical workloads and a 150 TB storage need can save up to $1.2 million on a VMware Cloud on AWS software-defined data center (SDDC) cluster over a three-year period, based on VMware internal testing.

VMware vMotion between on-premises and VMware Cloud on AWS, and between hosts across clusters within a VMware Cloud on AWS SDDC is now available. VMware will also be adding vMotion between hosts in a stretched cluster across two AWS availability zones.

It also delivers dupport for VMware Horizon will enable customers to easily deploy and run Horizon virtual desktops and applications on VMware Cloud on AWS with cloud consumption economics. VMware Horizon will enable customers to extend on-premises desktop services via the cloud without buying additional hardware, and co-locate virtual desktops or published applications near latency-sensitive applications in the cloud. Customers will be able to leverage elastic capacity as a cost-effective way to protect on-premises Horizon 7 deployments or fill temporary needs.

VMware is making it faster and easier to setup, configure, and manage SDDC environments on VMware Cloud on AWS. Integration with AWS CloudFormation and Hashicorp Terraform enable customers to automate SDDC-level provisioning using popular and familiar DevOps tools. VMware is also introducing developer center, which is integrated into the VMware Cloud on AWS service console and offers automation experts, DevOps engineers, and developers a central portal to gain access to detailed API information, software development kits, code samples, and command line interfaces.

Additionally, customers will be able to accelerate initial networking configuration and improve ongoing operations with networking and security capabilities provided by VMware NSX, including Tunnel Status Monitor, Connectivity Checker, and Firewall Rule Accelerator.

VMware Cloud Services are designed to give customers the flexibility to leverage any cloud environment while providing consistent operations for how clouds are managed and secured. VMware’s growing portfolio of cloud services provides visibility, operations, automation, security, and governance across any cloud. VMware Cloud on AWS previously added support for VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension and Wavefront by VMware.

In this release, VMware Cloud on AWS adds support for VMware Cost Insight and VMware Log Intelligence. Cost Insight is a software-as-a-service that enables customers to understand the true cost of migration to VMware Cloud on AWS based on real inventory data drawn from VMware vCenter.

Log Intelligence enables real-time visibility into infrastructure audit logs and application logs to isolate problems quickly for faster troubleshooting. Both Cost Insight and Log Intelligence are available as a free trial to VMware Cloud on AWS customers.

With the expansion of the VMware Partner Network to include VMware Cloud on AWS, enterprises now have even broader access to the cloud service and more choice in strategic IT partners to help accelerate their cloud journey.

VMware enables partners to grow their hybrid cloud business with VMware Cloud on AWS through expansion of the VMware Solution Provider and VMware Cloud Provider programs that will provide partners with training, financial incentives, access to VMware expertise, and joint marketing for solutions based on VMware Cloud on AWS. Additionally, the VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency is now available for partners, offering the sales and technical training required to be successful selling and managing VMware Cloud on AWS.

Working with VMware, managed services provider DXC Technology will be launching one of the first new portfolios of managed services for VMware Cloud on AWS. These services will enable clients to achieve lower cost and increased flexibility by taking advantage of VMware Cloud on AWS. DXC’s managed services offerings, including application migration and transformation services, leverage the integrated VMware Hybrid Cloud stack to deliver improved agility, innovation, and cost efficiency allowing clients to realize the benefit of hybrid cloud.

Services in the AWS EU (London) region, VMware vSAN deduplication and compression, AWS CloudFormation and Hashicorp Terraform integration are currently available. Stretched Clusters for VMware Cloud on AWS, vMotion between hosts in a stretched cluster across two AWS Availability Zones, VMware Horizon support, Tunnel Status Monitor, Connectivity Checker, and Firewall Rule Accelerator are in preview.