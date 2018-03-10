VMware Inc. expanded this week its portfolio of cloud services, helping customers better manage the complexity and risk of multiple cloud environments while extending consistent IT operations from the data center to the cloud.

VMware Cloud Services are designed to give customers the flexibility to leverage any cloud environment while providing consistent operations for how clouds are managed and secured. VMware’s growing portfolio of Cloud Services provides visibility, operations, automation, security, and governance across any cloud.

As businesses expand their use of cloud computing and utilize multiple cloud providers, they naturally experience increased complexity and risk associated with diverse infrastructures, management tools, and processes. VMware estimates that nearly two-thirds of the industry will utilize two or more cloud service providers in addition to their on-premises data centers.

VMware’s expanded portfolio of cloud services gives organizations the freedom to utilize the best cloud environment for their business, without increased complexity and risk. By extending consistent operations from the data center to the cloud, VMware is offering end-to-end visibility of cloud usage, infrastructure cost, network performance, detailed application monitoring and analytics, and enhanced security across the public cloud and on-premises environments.

VMware also released VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension Service for Private Cloud, a SaaS offering that provides application mobility and infrastructure hybridity across different vSphere versions, on-premises and in the cloud. Previously announced Hybrid Cloud Extension services for both IBM Cloud and VMware Cloud on AWS are now available, and VMware has now added a new service for self-managed private enterprise datacenters.

Hybrid Cloud Extension provides the operational support that enables enterprises to complete large-scale workload movement in environments spanning multiple private data center locations. Hybrid Cloud Extension enables enterprises to manage secure application migration without modification, with little or no application downtime, and across heterogeneous VMware vSphere environments.

Cloud migration is simplified by eliminating the need to replatform, retest, or change cloud tooling, all while maintaining business continuity, application uptime, network architectures, and performance. With the general availability of Hybrid Cloud Extension for both IBM Cloud and VMware Cloud on AWS, customers can also extend their VMware-based environments to the public cloud for on-demand capacity and geographical expansion.

It also unveiled expanded Wavefront by VMware Service, a SaaS-based, high-scale, metrics monitoring and analytics platform supports cloud-native and enterprise applications, and both public and private cloud infrastructure, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, workloads running on Azure, and now VMware Cloud on AWS.

VMware has added 45 new Wavefront integrations, including GCP, Chef, GitHub, Spark, Nginx+, and Mesos, in addition to already supported integrations, such as AWS Lambda, Kafka, and Docker, expanding the set of information that can be unified, visualized, and monitored by Wavefront, helping customers better optimize applications and deliver more compelling reporting and dashboards for dynamic applications.

Wavefront now supports Kubernetes in Pivotal Container Service (PKS), application platform services such as Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), and enterprise applications running on VMware-based private clouds. Wavefront also now integrates with VMware vRealize Operations, empowering IT to partner with lines of business and application owners by providing rapid onboarding of Wavefront, agent lifecycle management and control, and shared visibility not only of the infrastructure, but also for the applications that run on top.

The VMware Log Intelligence Service will deliver deep operational insights into VMware-based data centers and VMware Cloud on AWS. Log Intelligence provides rapid IT troubleshooting and centralized log management across multiple clouds including VMware Cloud on AWS. Log Intelligence uses machine learning algorithms and real-time log analytics to continuously scan for anomalies in data center and cloud environments. The service delivers high-performance log search and rich dashboards to give IT unified visibility into application behavior and the health of underlying infrastructure.

Vmware also released VMware Cost Insight Service that adds to the existing support for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and VMware private cloud data centers, Cost Insight now delivers detailed assessments for migrating workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS, calculating the capacity and the cost of running apps in private or public clouds.

Cost Insight offers a deep understanding into the true cost of migration through integration with VMware Network Insight, giving IT a more accurate view of the total cost of an app, including the estimates on network egress and storage IOPS costs post migration. Cost Insight offers an array of savings recommendations, alerts, and reporting capabilities including the ability to set cost thresholds to manage costs and maintain budget.

Powered by the VMware Certified Reference Design, the VMware Cloud Provider Platform is a tested, validated, and highly-scalable combination of essential VMware products delivering critical cloud provider capabilities such as multi-tenancy, self-service, extensible framework, and metering for VMware environments, enabling cloud providers to sell differentiated services on top.

With the latest release of VMware vCloud Director 9.1, cloud providers can create new monetization opportunities by integrating services with custom workflows and user interface (UI) extensibility; simplify management and increase operational visibility with multi-site views and an enhanced portal that simplifies user experience; and target DevOps and capture new workloads by opening up to developers with new programmatic interfaces and Kubernetes-as-a-service capabilities.

Additionally, partners can now achieve the VMware Cloud Verified designation through implementation of the Certified Reference Design. VMware Cloud Verified identifies cloud providers that fuel business growth by driving innovation, improving efficiency, and lowering costs for customers as they transform application portfolios for a multi-cloud, multi-device world.

The VMware Cloud Verified designation gives customers confidence that cloud providers are adopting advanced VMware technologies, providing the greatest degree of interoperability across clouds and the greatest advantage for their business.

VMware also announced this week VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in the AWS EU (London) Region. This announcement initiates the global expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS by making it available to European and multi-national customers.

VMware is delivering new capabilities for higher levels of infrastructure availability, improved storage efficiency, and integrations with more VMware Cloud services – enabling customers to accelerate cloud migration and making hybrid cloud deployments simpler.

VMware has also added new enhancements to the VMware Partner Network to enable system integrator and system outsourcer (SISO) partners, managed service providers, and solutions providers to grow their hybrid cloud business with VMware Cloud on AWS.