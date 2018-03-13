Fortanix Inc. announced on Tuesday that Equinix has selected its next-generation Hardware Security Module (HSM) solution, the Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service (SDKMS), to power Equinix SmartKey HSM-as-a-service which has also been announced as publicly available by Equinix.

SmartKey, powered by Fortanix, supports enterprise-wide keys and policies with synchronization capabilities that break not just traditional enterprise silos but work seamlessly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Organizations can use the service to secure sensitive cloud and on-premises applications, including databases, digital payments, PKI systems, IoT applications, and remote TLS terminations.

Secured with Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) and Fortanix Runtime Encryption, the SmartKey solution ensures that customers remain in complete control over keys and secrets.

All core functions including access control, authentication, key generation and cryptographic operations are performed in a protected environment. The solution provides central management with single sign-on support, enterprise-level access controls, and centralized audit logging with SIEM integrations. It supports a variety of interfaces including RESTful APIs, PKCS#11, JCE, and CNG that makes it easy to integrate with new or existing applications.

As a result of this collaboration, the Fortanix solution is now available via SmartKey as a global SaaS-based key management and HSM service hosted on Platform Equinix, Equinix’s global interconnection and data center platform. Users gain a solution that is backed by strong SLAs, world-class infrastructure and connectivity from Equinix.

According to Gartner, “The ability to orchestrate policies and the key management life cycle between the cloud and on-premises is essential as part of a data security governance approach. This will have a direct bearing on a client’s ability to address data residency and compliance requirements and to prevent potential security breaches.”

“We are proud of our work with Equinix to deliver the industry’s first HSM-as-a-service,” said Ambuj Kumar, Fortanix CEO and co-founder. “We have combined our Runtime Encryption innovation with Equinix’s operational excellence to deliver a global service that uniquely protects encryption keys and data across any cloud environment. With Equinix, we now have a partner that is a force multiplier to help drive our solution to the broader market.”

SmartKey service is easy to get started with a 30-day trial sign-up. Organizations can use the solution to securely generate, store and use cryptographic keys, certificates and secrets. One of the unique capabilities that has gained traction with early adopters is the Runtime Encryption Plugin, which allows organizations to securely run sensitive business logic inside a protected environment.

The solution features BYOK integrations with Google Cloud, AWS and Azure, and integrations with enterprise applications such as Oracle and Microsoft SQL, enabling a wide range of use cases.

“Intel is pleased to support Fortanix’s progress in delivering Runtime Encryption to the market,” said Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Software and Services Group, and General Manager, Platforms Security Division at Intel. “We are excited about the collaboration between Equinix and Fortanix, which utilizes Intel Software Guard Extensions to deliver key management as a service that enhances privacy in a hybrid and multi-cloud world.”

Last year, Fortanix introduced its Self-Defending Key Management Service (SDKMS) next-generation Hardware Security Module (HSM) solution with data protection features and location-based access controls. Leveraging Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX), it is the world’s first solution delivering Runtime Encryption technology to protect keys, applications and data during use.

Runtime Encryption allows general-purpose computation on encrypted data without exposing sensitive information to untrusted operating systems, root users, cloud providers, or malicious insiders. Fortanix delivers complete and deterministic privacy, as data remains encrypted and completely protected from cloud providers, system administrators, insiders, government subpoena, and network hackers.

