Intel has released its Intel SSD DC P4510 Series that delivers high performance, Quality of Service (QoS), and capacity improvements to further optimize storage efficiency, enabling data centers to do more per server, minimize service disruptions, and manage at scale. THis line is built from the success of its cloud-inspired predecessor – the Intel SSD DC P4500 Series – and architected with 64-layer, TLC, Intel 3D NAND.

Built on NVMe specification 1.2, these PCIe SSDs are available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB in the U.2 2.5-inch (15mm) form factor. Intel’s 64-layer, TLC, 3D NAND technology enables the DC P4510 to double the capacity available compared to its immediate predecessor, the Intel SSD DC P4500. This increased density is the key to supporting broader workloads, allowing cloud service providers to increase users and improve data service levels. Better QoS is ensured with a firmware algorithm that keeps host and background data read/write at an optimum balance.

With the DC P4510, host applications will have access to double the capacity, but will also be serviced at up to 80 percent faster write rate, up to two times better random write IOPS/TB, and up to ten times reduction of service time (compared to the DC P4500) at a QoS metric of 99.99 percent availability for random access workload. With this level of workload ability and agility, data centers can refresh existing hardware and reduce operational expenditures.

To ensure telemetry information without disrupting ongoing I/Os, the DC P4510 includes enhanced SMART monitoring of drive health and status, using an in-band mechanism and out-of-band access. A power loss imminent (PLI) protection scheme with a built-in self-test guards against data loss if system power is suddenly cut.

Coupled with end-to-end data path protection scheme, PLI features enable ease of deployment into resilient data centers where data corruption from system-level glitches is not tolerated. The DC P4510 combines firmware enhancements with new 3D NAND features to prioritize host workload and ensure better service levels. This results in six times workload support at a given service level response time.

To help data centers make the most of increased SSD capacity per server, dynamic namespace management delivers the flexibility to enable more users and scale deployment. The DC P4510 also provides security features like TCG Opal 2.0 and built-in AES-XTS 256-bit encryption engine, required by some secure platforms.

With the capability to manage multiple firmware versions on a drive and to support updates without a reset, the DC P4510 improves integration and increases the ease and efficiency of deploying at scale.

With the increased density of Intel 64-layer 3D NAND and enhanced firmware features, the DC P4510 is built to handle read-intensive workloads and beyond. The DC P4510 creates improved Quality of Service, bandwidth, and performance to lead data centers through their evolving transformation.