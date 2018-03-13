Kingston Digital, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, announced on Monday its new series of ‘Canvas’ Flash memory cards. Canvas will offer three different variations in both SD and microSD cards: Select, Go, and React to suit consumers’ needs.

With the Canvas line of memory cards, users and creators can choose the best storage medium available. The cards are designed to provide the reliability, flexibility and performance needed for any project. Along with tested durability, users will have the confidence to bring Canvas cards wherever their imagination takes them.

Canvas Select has been designed to be reliable, making it ideal for filming in HD and shooting hi-res photos on either point and shoot cameras or smartphones. It delivers Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 80MB/s read, and comes SD in capacities of up to 128GB and microSD up to 256GB available now.

Canvas Go is aimed at on-the-go shooters making it ideal for filming life’s adventures in 1080P or even 4K on DSLR, drone or action camera. It provides Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds up to 90MB/s read, 45MB/s write, and comes SD in capacities up to 512GB and microSD up to 128GB.

Canvas React has been designed to be as fast as the user, capturing 4K video or taking stunning burst-mode photos on DSLR, mirrorless camera, or smartphone. It offers Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds up to 100MB/s read, 80MB/s write with SD in capacities up to 256GB and microSD up to 128GB.

“We are always determined to create new and improved storage solutions that meet our customers’ needs,” said Annette Chan, Flash card business manager, Kingston. “Canvas Flash cards are durable, high in storage capacities and have fast transfer speeds to capture all of life’s memories anywhere.”

Canvas Flash cards are backed by a lifetime warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.