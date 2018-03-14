PacketLight Networks, provider of DWDM and optical transport networking (OTN) solutions, upgraded on Wednesday its PL-2000DC transponder solution, capable of providing 2.4T in a 1U device using dual drawers of 1.2T each, with 600G capacity over a single wavelength for data center interconnect (DCI).

The PL-2000DC also allows carriers and enterprises 400G and 200G over a single wavelength for metro and long haul networks, respectively, and provides a significant reduction in cost and footprint for transporting up to 24 x 100G LAN and OTU4.

The PL-2000DC is a dynamic solution with modularity, equipped with 600G/1.2T pluggable drawers, enabling true pay-as-you-grow architecture. It provides the same amount of flexibility with more capacity in each drawer, and a further reduction in capital and operating expenditures.

The optical interfaces and services are interoperable with third-party switches and routers in order to give enterprises maximum ability to grow their infrastructure at their own pace and within a completely vendor-agnostic environment.

The PL-2000DC 1U platform, designed for high capacity Data Center Interconnect (DCI), metro and long haul networks meets capacity demands of up to 16 x 100G LAN and OTU4, and provides modularity with four 400G pluggable drawers and optic modules, delivering up to 1.6T in a 1U chassis.

In addition to improvement over capacity/distance of the solution, the new drawer provides embedded Layer-1 optical encryption to enable point-to-point security across the fiber. The upgraded PL-2000DC will be commercially available in the fourth quarter of this year.

“With the amount of data that requires transport growing every year, it is PacketLight’s mission to ensure our enterprise clients are able to meet their needs to scale at their own pace with minimal cost,” says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight. “The new generation of 64G baud optics and DSP is capable of delivering flexible capacity of 200G-600G per wavelength, and dynamic distance/capacity application mix. This makes the PL-2000DC highly modular, expertly designed for future growth of enterprises, and able to support high capacity and low latency applications across any network including metro and long haul.”