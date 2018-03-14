Rundeck Inc., an IT operations platform provider, unveiled on Wednesday the Rundeck Operations as a Service platform, designed to increase operations performance to support the demands of DevOps, cloud and digital transformation initiatives in the enterprise.

Rundeck delivers a single platform that streamlines workflows and speeds execution by connecting people with processes and tools across organizational and technology silos. Rundeck solves the last challenge of digital transformation, modernizing production IT operations.

The platform stitches together disparate automation technologies, breaking down technology silos and maximizing existing business investments in operations resources and technology. Rundeck also announced US$3 million in seed round funding from TDF Ventures which it will invest in R&D, customer support and sales expansion to serve its growing global customer and prospect base.

IT Operations is being squeezed between two potentially conflicting business-driven forces: the mandate for high velocity execution along with strict security measures. In this environment, resource-constrained operations teams are expected to provide optimal delivery, prevent breaches, and support compliance requirements.

The Rundeck Operations as a Service platform arms IT operations teams with the ability to reduce Ops toil, speed incident response and reduce overall Ops cost – freeing them up to play a more strategic role within the business.

Rundeck bridges the gap between legacy, agile and cloud native operations environments to connect users, tools and APIs to flexible workflow processes. Rundeck is an agentless software platform that handles enterprise operations tasks and automation management across all platforms, scripting languages or tools employed in the organization. With Rundeck, the people who do the work can work better together to delegate and extend control to define and execute automated procedures to people within or outside the traditional boundaries of Operations. For example: replace semi-automated processes with a push button experience to save time and money; eliminate long request queues for routine specialist work like firewall rule changes and SQL updates.

It can also manage any platform and leverage any scripting languages including Python; container infrastructure and management like Docker, Mesosphere and Kubernetes; and tools like Ansible and ServiceNow. The platform also gains full security and compliance oversight, with granular access controls and a complete audit trail of all Rundeck actions. It also safely extend operations privileges to other teams and business units, and improves management with a single dashboard view of ops landscape and activity by individuals.

“Digital transformation cannot happen without strong operations support,” said Steven Mankoff, General Partner, TDF Ventures. “Rundeck is the first company to address the gap between business vision and operational reality with an approach that matches the demands of the enterprise. With an open source community of 40,000+ users and nearly 100 commercial customers, Rundeck is on the right track to optimize operations for the rapidly evolving business environment.”

“Enterprise IT operations executives and teams should create an automation strategy that threads together the multiple software tools they often deploy,” said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, IDC. “Executives can maximize their ROI by taking a holistic automation perspective, that increasingly includes cross silo teams from IT operations and development.”

“With myriad organizations undergoing digital transformation to maintain a competitive edge, IT Ops teams are pushed to do more and go faster, often with negative consequences,” said Stephanie Fohn, president and CEO, Rundeck. “Our customers turn to us for solutions that allow them to scale rapidly without sacrificing reliability and security. Rundeck’s Operations as a Service approach is the culmination of our vision to establish IT Ops as the core of the modern enterprise — the engine that powers scalable, secure business operations across all technologies, from Windows and Linux to cloud services.”