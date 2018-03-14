SolarWinds, provider of IT management software, announced on Wednesday a pair of product updates that offer broader and deeper performance monitoring capabilities across physical and virtual infrastructures, particularly in hybrid environments.

The newest version of SolarWinds Storage Resource Monitor (SRM) extends support to a range of all-flash arrays (AFAs), while the latest update to Server & Application Monitor (SAM) permits deeper visibility into interactions between a set of servers running critical business applications. Combined, the two updates arm IT professionals with the broad system management, monitoring, alerting, and reporting functionality needed to optimize performance in hybrid environments, across an even broader mix of systems and vendors.

Built on the SolarWinds Orion Platform, the new version of SolarWinds SRM (version 6.6) now supports HPE Nimble Storage, Dell EMC Unity, INFINIDAT InfiniBox and IBM AIX FlashSystem 9000 all-flash arrays (AFAs). With this extended support, SRM 6.6 enables resource monitoring across an even wider mix of infrastructures in multi-vendor environments to meet the needs of a broader set of customers, particularly mid-sized companies that adopt solutions from HPE Nimble Storage, Dell EMC Unity, INFINIDAT and IBM.

SRM’s data integration with other SolarWinds products, including Virtualization Manager (VMAN) and Server & Application Monitor (SAM) through the Orion Platform, allows for end-to-end relationship mapping from application and virtualization through storage.

SolarWinds SAM 6.6 offers end-to-end visibility and performance monitoring of server and applications across multiple data centers, remote locations, or the cloud. This latest update includes application dependency functionality that enables customers to automatically discover network-based relationships, between applications and servers, by correlating communications at the application process level.

IT professionals can leverage the new connection details function, a unique capability to visualize server and network metrics of specific application connections within an environment. This function gives users a fast way to visualize data on metrics such as packet loss, latency, network status, and more, thereby creating the opportunity to reduce time required for identification of root causes of application issues.

With the latest enhancements, for example, a customer running a large CRM implementation can explore the dependency between its underlying database servers and associated web servers to pinpoint any performance degradation, or other issues, more efficiently.

SAM 6.6 also features a new SolarWinds Orion Agent for IBM AIX, bringing the company’s powerful and affordable monitoring features to customers with IBM AIX-powered systems in their infrastructures.

“Finding clarity through the haze of complexity is vital to successfully keep today’s heterogeneous and distributed IT environments running smoothly,” said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. “With support for more leading-edge storage vendor solutions and deeper visibility into the connection between critical infrastructure resources, our system management updates give IT professionals more powerful tools to overcome complexity and optimize performance in their diverse worlds.”

“The latest versions of SRM and SAM are giving us even more flexibility to deploy new technologies, as well as deeper visibility across our servers and applications,” said Jeremy Mayfield, IT director, American Cement Company, a cement producer. “In particular, the new SRM support for all-flash storage, particularly HPE Nimble, will give us a wider set of options for deploying hyper-converged infrastructure. The new application dependency capabilities in SAM allow us to see more performance data, enabling us to fix issues more quickly and reduce mean time to repair.”