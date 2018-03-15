enSilo announced on Wednesday plans to release the next version of its endpoint security platform later this quarter. This platform enhancement (version 2.7 SP1) will transform security operations by giving customers the ability to not only detect and contain malware in real-time, but also apply tailormade, pre-configured incident response actions according to threat classifications and following the customers’ incident response security policies.

While the platform filters-out threats or contains infiltrated threats in real-time, these features complement the elimination of the costly “dwell time” delays existing between the point when malware and other threats first compromise a system and when security teams and controls conclusively remediate risk by removing malicious code and comply with the organization security practices.

These extended security orchestration features enable rich, pre-configured response actions, such as issuing a ticket, selecting notification methods and taking multiple remediation and containment measurements upon a single or cross-environment devices, to be applied as conclusive, automated responses upon the trigger of a specific event – in a single endpoint security platform.

These features save decision-making and response time for security teams, who would otherwise have to overcome manual interpretation of alerts from targeted endpoint systems and time lags inherent in remediating compromised devices.

Instead, the enSilo platform combines automation with customers’ policies to drive efficiency and comply with the organization incident response processes post an attack.

enSilo delivers endpoint security platform providing pre- and post-infection protection in real-time, defending endpoint devices from data tampering and breaches caused by advanced malware. enSilo provides security operators with an intuitive way to manage, orchestrate and automate prevention, detection, response and remediation tasks.

A single lightweight agent combines enSilo’s Next Generation AntiVirus (NGAV) and automated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) with real-time blocking to deliver a multi-layered defense strategy that can be managed from the cloud. enSilo strives to make self-defending endpoint security cost-effective so virtually any enterprise can ensure business continuity.

“Organizations understand that compromise is inevitable and typical dwell times of 100 days or longer, due to lagging incident response and threat hunting capabilities, are doomed to fail, resulting in data breaches and tampering consequences. Post-infection processes must also be automated to deliver real-time post-infection protection and automated response allowing incident response teams to perform their necessary tasks,” said Elad Horn, Vice President of Products at enSilo. “Organizations want an automated, comprehensive, purpose built, endpoint security platform architecture that filters out malware, protects the data once compromised and automatically responds to the incident following organizations’ best practices. enSilo’s platform serves that purpose well, taking the ‘manhunt’ edge off the incident response processes, while utilizing a comprehensive, cloud managed, single lightweight agent to enable a full end to end protection and response.”

“I am expecting that all security tools, including those that provide post-infection capabilities such as EDR, help us contain already infiltrated malicious activities while automating incident response tasks. It is not beneficial for us to throw more bodies at responding to breaches and technology helps to better utilize our staff,” said Jimmy Heschl, Head of Digital Security at Red Bull. “Security tools need a highly intuitive interface and be effective to various forms of cyber attacks. With real-time containment and orchestration I firmly believe that enSilo is one of the few vendors delivering automation capabilities to better protect endpoints pre- and post-infection. There is, of course, no 100% security and it is an imperative to continually raise the bar and to leverage promising technology.”

“EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) solutions help security and risk (S&R) pros detect and respond to advanced cyberattacks that have long since surpassed the capabilities of traditional endpoint security solutions,” wrote Josh Zelonis, senior analyst from Forrester, in the recent report, Now Tech: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q1 2018.

In a recent in-depth product review, CSO noted, “The enSilo platform is a unique and powerful way to protect endpoints. Its biggest strength, besides having a nearly perfect detection rate based on program behavior within specific operating systems, is its flexibility. It can be set to be little more than post-breach insurance, automatically detecting and killing malware that bypasses AV protection. Or it can be configured as an advanced investigation tool, halting unknown threats and letting security teams examine them in safety. Or it can be just about anything in-between.”

Current enSilo customers will receive this upgrade free of charge.