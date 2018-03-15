Fornetix announced on Wednesday that its enterprise key management system, Key Orchestration has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process, Key Orchestration has been awarded VMware’s highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware vSphere 6.5 and vSAN 6.6 for production environments.

Fornetix Key Orchestration is a cybersecurity solution designed to unleash encryption’s full potential by simplifying key management. Perimeter defenses alone have proven insufficient at protecting data during a breach.

Fornetix empowers organizations to build a data security strategy with encryption as the strong foundation. Safeguard sensitive information with a system backed by granular policy tools, user access controls, and powerful automation.

Key Orchestration is a scalable and flexible solution that can manage hundreds of millions of encryption keys while integrating seamlessly with existing technology investments.

“We are pleased that Fornetix Key Orchestration qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that Key Orchestration can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments,” said Kristen Edwards, Director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

“By using Key Orchestration with vSphere 6.5 and vSAN 6.6, organizations can easily implement and manage the entire lifecycle of encryption keys required to secure their virtual infrastructure.”

“With the combined Fornetix and VMware integration, encrypting our virtual machines has been seamless,” said Lee Adams, Managing Director of Cantarus and an active user of this joint solution. “It empowers our organization to protect our clients’ data via a transparent security layer that can be deployed with minimal disruption and, critically, requires near-zero maintenance allowing us to deliver exceptional reliability and scale on-demand.”

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions.

With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Fornetix Key Orchestration can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX). The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish marketing content and downloadable software for customers.