Varonis Systems Inc., vendor of data security and analytics offerings, recently announced an API integration that makes it possible for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 3PAR StoreServ Storage customers to better protect, manage and secure their enterprise data.

Companies using HPE 3PAR File Persona Software can now use the Varonis Data Security Platform to reduce data security risk across the enterprise by discovering and classifying sensitive data, monitoring and analyzing user behavior and file activity, automating threat detection and investigation, and more.

Over the past two years, about one out of four organizations have experienced data loss, data theft, and/or ransomware, according to a recent survey. Proactive data monitoring plays a critical role in securing sensitive business information.

Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation.

With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of Dec. 31 last year, had approximately 6,250 customers across several sectors including financial services, healthcare, public, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education, media and entertainment and technology.

Through HPE 3PAR File Persona and its events notification framework, Varonis will be able to analyze SMB and NFS file share events logging who, what, when and where information for all files and directories. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing HPE events, access controls and file content; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation.

“The amount of data managed by organizations continues to grow exponentially and secure access to critical data is a top concern for CIOs,” said Vish Mulchand, Senior Director, Storage Product Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Joint HPE solutions with Varonis will help our customers improve their security by identifying and securing sensitive files and regulated information, monitoring for threats, and making information available only to authorized users. Together, we’re ensuring that our customers’ cybersecurity readiness evolves in response to their expanding digital footprint.”

“As the cybersecurity industry continues to evolve to respond to new threats, companies and government agencies need to focus on where they have the biggest problems and can do the most good, quickly,” said David Bass, Executive VP of Engineering and CTO, Varonis. “For most, that means knowing where their most critical assets are, making sure that they’re monitored and secured, and intelligently detecting and responding to threats from both external attacks and insider threats. We’re pleased to announce the integration of our Data Security Platform with HPE.”