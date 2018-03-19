Chelsio Communications, provider of high performance Ethernet unified wire adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, announced on Monday that NetApp has selected T6 Unified Wire adapters for its AFF A700 all-flash and FAS9000 hybrid storage systems.

The AFF A700 all-flash array delivers improved performance in a compact form factor to modernize IT for demanding enterprise applications, analytic workloads, and cloud integration, while the FAS9000 hybrid flash system delivers a new approach to storage with an integrated combination of scalable, high-performance hardware and adaptive storage software to support existing workloads as well as new applications.

Chelsio T6 Unified Wire adapters deliver high performance Ethernet interfaces, scaling to deliver up to 100Gbps wire speed bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and high message processing capacity. With a comprehensive suite of offloaded storage, compute and networking protocols – including iWARP (RDMA/TCP), TCP/IP, UDP/IP, NVMe over Fabrics, iSCSI, FCoE, T10‐DIX, IPSec, TLS/SSL, DTLS, Traffic Management, and Classification – T6 enables network convergence and provides unprecedented performance in hybrid flash storage environments, while dramatically increasing host system efficiency and lowering communication overhead.

The NetApp AFF A700 system, designed for high performance and configuration flexibility, is optimized for midrange all-flash configurations. The system is easy to set-up in under 10 minutes, has excellent serviceability, and has an intelligent modular design that enhances reliability, availability, and serviceability, and simplifies future upgrades.

The AFF A700 system delivers support for 12Gb SAS-3 storage connection, optimizing the infrastructure for flash, in addition to 40Gb Ethernet with iWARP RDMA support. Use of iWARP RDMA enables ease of deployment and interoperability with 100 percent of the switch infrastructure.

The NetApp FAS9000 provides fabric-attached storage (FAS) system that NetApp has ever created, and its intelligent modular design enhances reliability, availability, and serviceability. With proven agility and data management capabilities, the FAS9000 has the flexibility to keep up with changing business needs while delivering on core IT requirements.

The modular design of the FAS9000 offers superior upgradability and flexibility. Each HA pair includes dual controllers and four independent slots for NVMe flash, while also enabling high-performance Ethernet ports with iWARP RDMA capability.

“NetApp has delivered historic leadership with regard to storage performance, connectivity, and efficiency,” said Octavian Tanase, Senior Vice President, ONTAP Software and Solutions Group at NetApp. “We are pleased to work with Chelsio to deliver high-performance network connections and innovative new protocols to our customers in AFF A700 / A700s all-flash and FAS9000 hybrid storage systems.”

“Chelsio T6 Unified Wire delivers the highest-performance and most efficient options for the industry-leading storage protocol offload technologies,” said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. “T6 in combination with NetApp’s leading AFF A700 all-flash and FAS9000 hybrid storage arrays, has enabled highly differentiated solutions for the industry.”