Wiwynn, a cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for data centers, unveiled on Monday its 4U disaggregated compute accelerator—XC200G2 with Broadcom’s PCIe Gen4 switch—PEX88000 family to address the growing demand of deep learning and HPC applications.

XC200G2 supports up to 4 server nodes with its disaggregated and modularized design to deliver flexible configurations. Various CPU-to-accelerator ratio can be defined by software based on application needs. Optionally, one of XC200G2 drawers can be replaced with one or two server nodes as an independent platform supporting eight accelerators. Data centers can therefore configure and scale each building block with flexibility.

The Wiwynn XC200G2 is a 19-inch 4U compute accelerator equipped with two drawers to support up to 16 PCIe x16 accelerator cards. Supported accelerators include the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, Intel FPGAs, GPGPU cards and cards supporting PCIe protocol. Data centers can choose among various solutions to accelerate and optimize their workloads.

Broadcom’s PEX88000 PCIe Gen4 Switch family doubles the bandwidth of PCIe Gen3 and provides high performance computing capability. On the other hand, air cooling and mechanical designs of XC200G2 achieve optimal thermal performance.

“Wiwynn designs industry’s first PCIe Gen4 enabled compute accelerator for deep learning and HPC fields to scale compute clusters for higher performance and flexibility,” said Steven Lu, vice president of product management at Wiwynn. “With Broadcom’s PEX88000 PCIe Gen4 Switch family, our XC200G2 can double the bandwidth and support a wide range of accelerators. It is the best-in-class solution for data center workload optimization with the latest compute acceleration solution.”

“Broadcom and Wywinn have a long collaboration history to design and build cloud storage and compute solution” said Jas Tremblay, general manager of Broadcom Data Center Solution Group. “It’s our pleasure to work with Wiwynn to accelerate the implementation of Broadcom PEX88000 PCIe Gen4 Switch family on Wiwynn’s innovative XC200G2 and offer increase performance for the fast-growing market of deep learning and HPC applications.”

Wiwynn announced last October availability of Wiwynn Cluster Manager with NVMe pooling based on Intel Rack Scale Design (Intel RSD). Data center operators can benefit from the real-time resource management as well as the flexibility and efficiency of bare-metal hardware composition.

Wiwynn Cluster Manager is a system software that makes the data center easier to manage with features such as resource composability, massive firmware and OS deployment, and real-time rack level visual monitoring. Intel RSD is an industry-aligned architecture that disaggregates hardware from preconfigured servers and deploys them in sharable resource pools. With the integrated solution and compliant IT equipment, data center operators can enjoy real-time resource management, agile node composition for required workloads, and optimized hardware utilization.