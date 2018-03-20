McAfee announced on Tuesday that the company has been awarded a cybersecurity software services contract by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to help the agency detect and respond to security threats quickly.

McAfee will provide TSA with cloud-enabled endpoint defense and threat response capabilities and leverage the Data Exchange Layer (DXL), a unified and secure messaging fabric, and the OpenDXL initiative to both integrate and facilitate communication between more than 70 solutions from several different security vendors.

Under the terms of the contract, McAfee will deliver McAfee Endpoint Security; McAfee Active Response, an endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology; McAfee Threat Intelligence Exchange; McAfee Server Security Suite with Cloud Workload Discovery; and McAfee Advanced Threat Defense, a sandboxing technology.

Threat Intelligence Exchange will leverage DXL to integrate threat information sources and instantly share threat data across TSA’s multivendor environment, helping its cyber defenses protect systems across the enterprise from becoming compromised.

“Federal security teams need holistic solutions to address the flood of cyber threats agencies are encountering daily with fewer people and resources than ever,” said Ken Kartsen, vice president of federal at McAfee. “Such solutions must continuously improve operational visibility, deliver operational efficiencies and reduce dwell time, all while improving catch rate and maintaining situational awareness across the enterprise.”