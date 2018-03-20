Toshiba Memory Corporation announced on Monday its latest line-up of NVM Express (NVMe) and SATA data center solid-state drives (SSDs) in multiple form factors.

Toshiba Memory America Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, enhanced on Monday its portfolio of solid-state drives (SSDs) for the data center with a new, 3D flash memory-based lineup of PCI Express NVMe and SATA SSDs in multiple form factors.

The new CD5, XD5 and HK6-DC SSDs enable infrastructure managers to address performance and workload demands by offering robust performance and reliability with lower operating power for read-intensive applications such as NoSQL databases, big data analytics and streaming media.

The lineup of SSDs utilizes Toshiba’s next-generation BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory, which is based on the company’s industry-leading 64-layer architecture and uses 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology. Additionally, the CD5, XD5 and HK6-DC SSD families are designed with end-to-end vertical integration to deliver quality and reliability.

TMC’s PCIe NVMe SSDs are designed for multiple data center workload profiles. The CD5 Series supports capacities ranging from 960GB to 7,680GB in a U.2 form factor, delivering 500,000/35,000 random read/write IOPS and up to 3,140/1,980MB/s sequential read/write performance within a 9-14W power envelope. The XD5 Series is a small footprint M.2 22110 form factor SSD that supports capacities up to 3.84TB and delivers up to 2,600/890MB/s sequential read/write performance in a 7W power envelope.

These SSDs are optimized for low latency and performance consistency in read-intensive workloads, and targeted at Open Compute Project (OCP) and hyper-scale/cloud applications.

The HK6-DC Series is a 6Gbit/s SATA SSD and is available in 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities. This read-intensive, latency optimized SSD delivers up to 85,000 random read IOPS and up to 550MB/s sequential read performance.

These performance numbers are more than 400 times better than those of a 15,000 rpm higher performance hard disk drive (HDD). They also represent continued improvements over previous generation SATA SSDs.

Toshiba’s new data center SSDs feature power loss protection and support cryptographic erase support for secure removal of data. They also utilize AES 256-bit data to encrypt data securely without the performance impact associated with software-based solutions. Designed to provide improved IO consistency, Toshiba’s new SSDs include a five-year limited warranty.

Toshiba continues to lead the industry with flash innovations for the evolving data center landscape and is committed to long-term customer relationships. With billions of dollars invested in memory and SSD development and fab capacity, customers and partners can depend on Toshiba for leading-edge storage technology.

The company will begin shipping samples of the CD5, XD5 and HK6-DC SSD families to select customers in the second quarter of this year.