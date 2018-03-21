Salesforce and MuleSoft, platform provider for building application networks, have entered on Monday into a definitive agreement under which Salesforce will acquire MuleSoft for an enterprise value of approximately US$6.5 billion.

Under the terms of the transaction, the MuleSoft acquisition consideration will be composed of $36.00 in cash and 0.0711 shares of Salesforce common stock per MuleSoft Class A and Class B common share, which represents a per share price for MuleSoft common shares of $44.89 based on the closing price of Salesforce common stock on March 19, 2018. The per share price represents a 36 percent premium over MuleSoft’s closing share price on March 19, 2018.

Under the terms of the transaction, Salesforce will commence an exchange offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of MuleSoft. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2019, ending July 31, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the tender by MuleSoft stockholders of shares representing a majority of the MuleSoft common stock voting power, on a one-vote per share basis, and the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Stockholders of MuleSoft owning approximately 30 percent of the outstanding shares have entered into tender and support agreements with Salesforce, pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, and subject to the terms and conditions of the agreements, to tender their shares of MuleSoft common stock in the exchange offer.

Following the successful completion of the exchange offer, MuleSoft shares not tendered in the exchange offer will be converted in a second step merger into the right to receive the same $36.00 in cash and 0.0711 shares of Salesforce common stock, paid in the exchange offer, per MuleSoft share.

Salesforce expects to fund the cash consideration with cash from its balance sheet and approximately $3 billion of proceeds from a combination of term loans and/or the issuance of debt securities. The relative mix of each will depend on prevailing market conditions. Salesforce has obtained a commitment from BofA Merrill Lynch for a $3.0 billion bridge loan facility, subject to customary conditions. This transaction is not subject to any financing condition.

Together, Salesforce and MuleSoft will accelerate customers’ digital transformations, enabling them to unlock data across legacy systems, cloud apps and devices to make smarter, faster decisions and create highly differentiated, connected customer experiences.

MuleSoft will continue to build toward the company’s vision of the application network with Anypoint Platform, and MuleSoft will power the new Salesforce Integration Cloud, which will enable all enterprises to surface any data—regardless of where it resides—to drive deep and intelligent customer experiences throughout a personalized 1:1 journey.

Last April, MuleSoft joined the Open API Initiative (OAI) guided by the Linux Foundation. In addition, MuleSoft CTO Uri Sarid, creator of the open RESTful API Modeling Language (RAML) for API specification, will participate in the Technical Developer Committee to help steer OAI technologies.

OAI’s ability to drive a connected global economy with APIs founded on top of an OpenAPI Specification (OAS) will be enhanced by the addition of MuleSoft. MuleSoft will lend its support and industry expertise to advancing OAI and will demonstrate how API modeling using RAML creates a common foundation to extend the benefits of an API-led approach to the broadest ecosystem.

MuleSoft developers will have the benefit of leveraging both OAS and RAML to take full advantage of an API-led connectivity approach. To enable both scale and interoperability across the API ecosystem as well as modeling capabilities, MuleSoft will open source its new API Modeling Framework (AMF).

Up until now, API specifications have been static. AMF gives developers a way to programmatically add new features on top of API specifications. AMF lets developers interact with any API specification, whether it is written in OAS or RAML, in a similar way to how the HTML DOM allows programmatic interaction with an HTML document.

The boards of directors of Salesforce and MuleSoft have unanimously approved the transaction. BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Salesforce. Goldman, Sachs & Co. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to MuleSoft.