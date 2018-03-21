SAP SE announced on Monday general availability of the application edition of SAP Predictive Analytics software to help enterprises create and manage predictive machine learning models for applications that run business activities, including supply chain, finance and accounting, human capital management and customer management.

Codeveloped with Accenture, the application edition enables intelligent enterprises by embedding predictive and machine learning capabilities in their applications, putting data-driven insights at the fingertips of every business user.

The application edition of SAP Predictive Analytics uses machine learning to provide business users with predictions about the future. Once embedded, the application can independently manage the end-to-end lifecycle of predictive and machine learning models that can adapt automatically to changing business conditions.

It provides enterprises with the flexibility to add, modify and extend predictive and machine models within these applications to solve new problems. With a single click, users can easily automate the retraining, scoring and deployment model.

The ability to provide valuable business insights is accomplished through machine learning libraries in the SAP HANA business data platform. Users can take data in SAP S/4HANA and build predictive models that can be integrated into the application to understand predictions under changing variables and relationships.

The application edition of SAP Predictive Analytics is part of the broader SAP Leonardo offerings. SAP Leonardo provides a rapid path to digital innovation by combining design services, a cloud platform and applications, deep expertise in business processes, and new technologies such as analytics, blockchain, the Internet of Things and machine learning.

SAP and Accenture are committed to helping customers experience greater business value from their SAP investments through the additional availability of digital technologies.

“Partnering with Accenture, we are arming enterprises with the tools, such as the application edition of SAP Predictive Analytics, needed to become intelligent enterprises,” said Mike Flannagan, SAP Leonardo and Analytics senior vice president. “With the rapid pace of advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence, SAP will continue to deliver innovation that brings powerful new capabilities to our customers.”

“In addition to our investment in accelerating the development of the application edition of SAP Predictive Analytics, we are making our enterprise- and industry-specific solutions available to clients to help them unlock new business value,” said Glenn Gutwillig, Accenture managing director and Enterprise Analytics lead. “Using resources from Accenture Applied Intelligence and the Accenture Liquid Studio for SAP Leonardo, our SAP teams work directly with clients to quickly turn ideas into innovative solutions and have already developed more than 80 SAP Leonardo–based intelligent applications.”

SAP Predictive Analytics server can be configured with Single Sign-On (SSO). The goal is to be able to set up a server in a domain, so that users connecting from remote machines within that domain do not have to retype their password.

The Single Sign-On is only available for this release on Linux Server, and it is strongly based on the operating system’s Single Sign-On settings. This means that the operating system itself must be configured in order to offer Single Sign-On; otherwise the application will not provide it.

On Linux, the Single Sign-On configuration is based on Kerberos mechanism and GSS API (Generic Security Services Application Programming Interface). The basic principle is that the server and the client machines are relying on a Domain Controller to provide authentication and authorization. Kerberos is a standard protocol for Single Sign-On and Microsoft Active Directory is an implementation of the Kerberos protocol. This means that in some configurations, a Windows Active Directory can be used as central authentication server for both Windows machines and Unix/Linux machines.