InfluxData announced on Thursday its support of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) by contributing the Go programing language implementation it developed to the Apache Arrow project.

Apache Arrow specifies a standardized, language-independent, columnar memory format for flat and hierarchical data that is organized for efficient, analytic operations on modern hardware. It also provides computational libraries and zero-copy streaming messaging and inter-process communication.

In working with the Apache Arrow community, InfluxData desired a highly performant, in-memory, column-based format than can be shared between an ecosystem of data analytics tools, as well as the data and processing tiers of InfluxData’s platform.

Contributing its Go language implementation for Apache Arrow, InfluxData also delivers CPU specific optimizations for the Go implementation which increase performance optimization against analytics workloads on Arrow.

The all-volunteer ASF develops, stewards, and incubates more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives that serve as the backbone for some of the world’s most visible and widely used applications in Big Data, Cloud Computing, IoT and Edge Computing, and Web Frameworks, among other categories. This includes Apache Arrow, which is a cross-language development platform for in-memory data.

Apache Arrow serves as a component used to accelerate analytics within a particular system and to allow Arrow-enabled systems to exchange data with low overhead. It is sufficiently flexible to support most complex data models.

The InfluxData Platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations and notifications. InfluxData’s unique features enable customers to build monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their DevOps initiatives; IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time alerting and control; and real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data and anomaly detection.

“We are excited to have the support offered by InfluxData and appreciate the company donating its Go language expertise and implementation to Apache Arrow in the spirit of benefiting the greater Open Source community,” said Jacques Nadeau, VP Apache Arrow. “Go is becoming an increasingly popular language, and having InfluxData contribute code to Apache Arrow will increase its adoption across the industry.”

“Our desire is to make the data that we collect and gather more broadly available to a wider set of tools and technologies, and Apache Arrow was a clear fit for this purpose,” said Paul Dix, InfluxData founder and CTO. “Supporting Apache Arrow also makes it easier for data scientists to work with data from InfluxDB, and makes it easy to integrate with data science workloads on their laptops, in the cloud, or from platforms such as Hadoop and Spark. The ASF and InfluxData are aligned in supporting the power of the Open Source community.”