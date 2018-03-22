Syncsort announced on Tuesday new techniques in its Ironstream data integration software, including the ability to deliver mainframe log and application data in real-time directly to Elastic Logstash. The expanded support extends Syncsort’s unmatched mainframe data integration facilities that enable IT staff with minimal mainframe knowledge to get deep operational insights in next-generation analytics environments like Splunk, Hadoop and the Elastic Stack.

The Ironstream Elastic Logstash includes extensive mainframe log file support delivers Ironstream-supported data sources to Logstash to provide comprehensive mainframe information for decision support; data filtering to save time and resources and improving processing efficiency by filtering data to send-only data required for business insights to the Elastic stack; and Kibana dashboards for typical use cases facilitating set-up of analytics on mainframe data to enable users to visualize data with charts and graphs via the Elasticsearch search and analytics engine.

The release of Ironstream also includes major enhancements in delivering data to Splunk or Elastic Logstash, including Multiple Application Programming Interface (API). The Ironstream API for user application data has been enhanced to support multiple APIs for transporting large sets of records. As a result, performance improvements of up to 10x can be achieved in addition to better use of system resources.

Ironstream now delivers IMS Log data to Splunk or Elastic Logstash. Real-time and asynchronous forwarding is supported for multiple log record types, providing insight into IMS transaction performance and IMS system statistics. A new method of gathering SMF data minimizes the impact of high-volume SMF record processing on application performance by enabling asynchronous collection of SMF data through the SMF INMEM resources and API.

“Many organizations are using Elastic’s Kibana to visualize Elasticsearch data and navigate the Elastic Stack, and like Hadoop and Splunk users, they require mainframe data as part of their 360-degree view of enterprise-wide data,” said David Hodgson, chief product officer, Syncsort. “In keeping with our proven track record of enabling our more than 7,000 customers to quickly extract value from their critical data anytime, anywhere, we are empowering enterprises to make better decisions by making mission-critical mainframe data available in another popular analytics platform.”

Syncsort now offers Ironstream to customers with the flexibility of MSU-based (capacity) or Ingestion-based pricing.