SnapLogic announced that its SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud platform is now processing more than one trillion documents per month. This new milestone affirms that SnapLogic’s growing customer base is using the company’s industrial-strength integration platform, day in and day out, to move incredibly high-volume and high-speed data across the enterprise in support of complex, modern business demands.

Usage of the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud is accelerating at a rapid clip — in over two years, the platform went from processing one billion documents per month, in December 2015, to one trillion documents per month in January 2018.

SnapLogic transports data via documents, which can be thought of as supersets of records. Documents are a better match for modern web services than the record-oriented rows and columns of legacy integration and ETL tools. SnapLogic’s document-centric engine makes it easy to process modern web data in its native format.

The Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Enterprise customers — including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy’s — rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners.

Large pharmaceutical companies like Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb are pushing billions of documents a month through the SnapLogic platform to power their enterprise data lake initiatives aimed at streamlining marketing and sales to get new drugs to market quickly.

At Adobe, over 900 users are moving tens of billions of documents and completing thousands of integrations each month with SnapLogic to improve digital business processes across the company. Shutterstock is processing more than a billion documents per month with the SnapLogic platform to centralize data analysis and speed decision-making across business units.

Whether tasked with moving large volumes of data into a data lake or cloud data warehouse, or streaming real-time data through multiple applications, customers the world over rely on the SnapLogic platform to power their business-critical data initiatives.

“From the beginning, we set out to build a simple yet powerful platform that would solve the biggest and most pressing challenges that enterprises face today,” said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. “The simplicity of our self-service platform, with its straightforward browser-based user interface and clicks-not-code approach to integration, is well known. But under the hood, we’re equally proud of our robust, scalable, high-performance platform, which gives trust and confidence to our customers who depend on us every day to process big and fast data workloads, helping them become data-driven businesses.”

Achievement of this milestone is a testament to the core design principles of the underlying architecture of the SnapLogic platform. While legacy integration platforms are record-oriented in nature, to fit with the row-and-column relational database world at the time they were built, the SnapLogic platform was built from ground up to solve modern integration challenges and has a document-centric engine at its core that can transport and process documents natively and scalably.

Integrations can be modeled naturally in the document language that all modern applications such as Salesforce, Workday, and Amazon Redshift speak. This keeps the integrations succinct, performant, and free from the complexity that results when converting these documents into rows as required by legacy approaches.