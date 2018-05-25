MariaDB Corp. announced this week release of MariaDB TX 3.0, its enterprise open source database solution to deliver advanced features that, until now, required expensive, proprietary and complex databases. Application developers and database administrators (DBAs) can now break beyond the traditional database mold and respond to rapidly changing requirements.

MariaDB TX 3.0 uses purpose-built storage engines to simultaneously support multiple workloads with different characteristics – transactional, analytical, write-intensive or extreme scale. Expanding the number of use cases supported, MariaDB also introduces temporal processing, Oracle compatibility and advanced data protection for sensitive personal and personally identifiable information (SPI/PII).

With MariaDB TX 3.0, customers gain the capability and confidence to securely and affordably run their mission-critical business on an enterprise open source database.

MariaDB TX 3.0 offers an open source database that delivers Oracle compatibility, including Oracle-compatible sequences and a stored procedure language compliant with Oracle PL/SQL, enabling Oracle Database users to reuse existing code and established skill sets when migrating applications or deploying new ones.

Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), as a result of its collaboration with MariaDB on Oracle compatibility, has been able to migrate more than 50 percent of its mission-critical applications in just 12 months from Oracle Database to MariaDB. This compatibility, combined with the new MariaDB Red RoverMigration Practice, helps customers migrate to MariaDB with confidence.

MariaDB TX 3.0 introduces built-in, system-versioned tables, enabling developers to effortlessly and elegantly build temporal features into applications. This eliminates the need to manually create columns, tables and triggers in order to maintain row history, freeing DBAs to simply create new tables with system versioning or alter existing tables to add it, streamlining the process significantly.

Developers can query a table with standard SQL to see what data looked like at a previous point in time, such as looking at a customer’s profile history to see how preferences have changed over time.

MariaDB benefits from a unique architecture that can be configured through pluggable purpose-built storage engines deployed on a single database on commodity hardware. Customers can support a variety of different workloads at the same time by mixing and matching InnoDB for transactional queries, ColumnStore for analytical queries, MyRocks for write-intensive workloads or Spider for extreme scale – all in the same schema. No matter the use case, MariaDB can be tailored perfectly every time.

Currently available for download, MariaDB TX 3.0 includes general availability of the MyRocks and Spider storage engines. MyRocks is a write- and space-optimized storage engine for solid-state drives (SSDs) that supports write-intensive workloads such as IoT and M2M. Other use cases include e-commerce clickstream and purchase applications that require a continuous stream of writes without impacting the user experience.

Spider is a distributed storage engine for read, write and storage scaling, where the amount of data, devices or users is greater than a single database instance and needs to be distributed across multiple database instances. Use cases include web shopping carts and cookies for millions of website visitors that require high performance with both scalability and concurrency.

No other enterprise open source database has built-in data protection to shield sensitive and personally identifiable information from being exposed, whether accidentally or maliciously. MariaDB TX 3.0 adds the ability to anonymize data through complete data obfuscation or pseudo-anonymize data through full or partial data masking. It’s advanced data protection and security that’s never separated as a costly add-on.

“For years, organizations have been squeezed by the high cost of running their core business on proprietary database offerings with no easy way out. With MariaDB TX 3.0 and MariaDB Server 10.3 GA at its core, we are not only creating a streamlined way to migrate applications to MariaDB, we’re pioneering a new standard for enterprise open source databases,” said Max Mether, Head of Server Product Management at MariaDB Corporation. “MariaDB users can now mix and match multiple purpose-built storage engines to support a range of use cases with the best possible performance – all at the same time and with the same familiar database.”

“DBAs value innovation in database technologies not only for the new capabilities but also because it gives them more options in vendors and platforms from which they can choose,” said James Curtis, Senior Analyst, 451 Research. “MariaDB’s decision to support multiple purpose-built storage engines positions the company well to provide users the ability to match their workloads to a storage engine, giving DBAs fine-grained choice and flexibility.”