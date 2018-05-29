Toshiba Memory America (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corp., announced Monday that its XS700 Series of portable solid state drives (SSDs) is now available. A small, sleek, stylish, ruggedized, external SSD, the XS700 brings the portable performance that today’s digital lifestyles demand – backed by the technical expertise of the company that invented NAND FLASH memory.

Designed with an eye on the future, the XS700 includes USB 3.1 Gen 2 support, and features the latest USB Type-CTM connector. This makes Toshiba’s new SSD compatible with the newest MacBook, MacBook Pro and iMac computers – as well as Windows-based systems.

Engineered with the reliability and stability that are hallmarks of Toshiba SSDs, the XS700 is extremely rugged and has no moving parts – making it a highly durable and efficient way to safeguard data. The drive is covered in aluminum, is shock-proof and has been drop-test certified at a height of two meters. Other security-focused features include a utility that enables users to password-protect their drives and conduct maintenance, monitoring and additional tuning.

Working with large media files such as 4K video and high-resolution images typically requires more speed than a portable hard drive can provide. The XS700 is a faster, more durable alternative – reaching speeds of up to 4.5 times faster than traditional spinning disk storage. Built with Toshiba Memory’s in-house 3D flash memory, 64-layer BiCS FLASH, the XS700 is state-of-the-art portable storage for content creators, photographers and other consumers seeking maximum performance, excellent reliability and quick access to their data on the go.

Initially available with a capacity of 240 gigabytes, Toshiba’s XS700 drives come with a three-year warranty and can be purchased at major e-tailers including Amazon and Newegg.