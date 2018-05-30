FireMon, vendor of network security policy management, announced on Tuesday that the company has reached an agreement to purchase Lumeta Corp., provider of cyber situational awareness for delivering real-time visibility into the extended network and across all connected endpoints.

The addition of Lumeta’s technology advances FireMon’s mission: to improve security through the implementation of intent-based security. Intent-based security bridges the traditional gap between business and security by enabling business owners and DevOps teams to determine the business intent of applications (and the related security and compliance requirements) and automating the generation of rules required to enforce that intent.

The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed within the second quarter of 2018. Upon closing of the transaction, FireMon intends to continue operating Lumeta as a stand-alone business, while infusing additional resources to accelerate Lumeta’s continued technology development and integration with FireMon. Reggie Best will continue as Lumeta’s president and serve on the executive leadership team at FireMon.

The FireMon platform accomplishes this by translating business language to the language spoken by the variety of firewalls, UTMs, load balancers, etc. in corporate environments. This results in more effective and compliant security, while allowing DevOps teams to focus on growing the business.

FireMon created the network security policy management market nearly 20 years ago. However, in the current dynamic environment where new devices, cloud resources and other assets can join, depart and move within a network at any moment, it can be difficult to achieve full cyber situational awareness.

Security teams often struggle to identify all assets on their network and understand how they are connected and how they communicate in real-time. And, for enterprises and government agencies with large-scale network operations that extend into the cloud, this challenge is significantly magnified.

Lumeta’s technology solves this problem by discovering, mapping and analyzing all enterprise connectivity, both on-premise and in the cloud. This continuous identification of new devices, routers, cloud connectivity and more, enables FireMon customers to extend the capabilities of the FireMon platform to previously unknown network elements and cloud resources. This reduces enterprise attack surfaces and exposes elements and activity that represent a security risk.

Lumeta’s technology will enable FireMon customers to extend intent-based security to on-premise and cloud assets that were previously unknown and ensure the right security measures are in place in an automated way utilizing an organization’s existing security infrastructure. This will result in improved security without adding an operational burden on security teams.

“Lumeta and FireMon share a vision for deeper integration across the security industry. For example, Lumeta built Spectre with two-way RESTful APIs, which has resulted in proven integrations with leading security vendors, including McAfee ePO, IBM QRadar, Carbon Black, Cisco, Tenable, InfoBlox and Qualys,” said Satin Mirchandani, chief executive officer (CEO), FireMon. “This pairs well with FireMon’s vendor-agnostic approach to solving customers’ problems. Additionally, Lumeta’s history, which dates back to the legendary innovation center Bell Labs, perfectly complements FireMon’s business model and technology strategy.”

“We look forward to working with FireMon to help its significant customer base overcome traditional challenges associated with network visibility, security policy compliance and securing today’s hybrid cloud environments,” said Reggie Best, president and chief product officer, Lumeta. “We are also honored to be joining the Insight Venture Partners portfolio of companies, which has included Tenable, Docker, Veeam, Mimecast and SolarWinds.”