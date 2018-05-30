Panaya, vendor of SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery platforms, announced on Wednesday availability of Panaya Release Dynamix 2.0 (RDx), a cloud-based Enterprise Agile Delivery (EAD) platform that enables enterprises to deliver application changes from ideation to realization. From initial business change request through to testing and production, RDx 2.0 removes the calculated guesswork and risk associated with business-critical application changes.

Panaya, an Infosys company, provides cloud-based application delivery, and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and improved quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 2,000 companies in 62 countries, have been using Panaya to deliver quality change to enterprise applications.

Designed with enterprise IT in mind, RDx 2.0 serves as a collaborative platform that aligns complex, IT organizations around key objectives, while offering full visibility and real-time monitoring and reporting, to ensure multidimensional views into impact and risk across the entire delivery pipeline, and across dispersed teams and architectures.

RDx 2.0 optimizes the entire delivery pipeline by providing stakeholders complete visibility into the code and build process. With RDx 2.0’s Code Quality Review, coding and quality assurance is automatically combined into a single activity to help improve security, performance, compliance, maintainability and robustness of new code.

Supporting key Shift Left practices, RDx 2.0 allows testing to be conducted in conjunction with development. Testing time is also greatly reduced given code is already defined as “ready to test” in adherence to predefined ABAP standards. RDx 2.0 simplifies planning and management for complex demand streams by providing IT teams visibility into feature and stories progress and task breakdowns, as well as out-of-the-box reporting, burndown charts, agile Kanban boards and more.

“Digital transformation is a reality and agility has become a strategic asset to enterprise software delivery. Software is increasingly becoming a key differentiator for many companies. As a result, having the ability to quickly and consistently upgrade enterprise applications and business processes, as well as being able to accelerate the ALM process is now paramount,” said Rafi Kretchmer VP of Marketing at Panaya. “With RDx 2.0, companies can rethink how IT teams work together to deliver code driven by market requirements and business value.”