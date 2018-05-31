Maxta Inc., a hyperconvergence software provider that supports multiple hypervisors, announced on Thursday support for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, providing a comprehensive private cloud infrastructure along with support for Red Hat Virtualization.

Building on Maxta’s VMware Escape Pod announcement last September, the enhanced offering empowers customers to more easily migrate from VMware vSphere to Red Hat Virtualization, and then support containers on the same platform using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Maxta enables customers to deploy private cloud solutions using infrastructure software with ideal performance.

Maxta hyperconvergence software simplifies IT management by converging separate compute, storage, and storage networking tiers into a single system without locking customers into specific server hardware or hypervisors. Unlike appliance-based hyperconverged solutions, Maxta enables customers to upgrade storage capacity by adding or replacing storage in existing servers instead of having to add complete appliances even for a small increase in capacity. Maxta customers don’t have to repurchase hyperconverged software licenses when refreshing their server hardware like hyperconverged appliances where vendors bind the software license to the appliance.

“Kubernetes has won the container orchestration war and Red Hat enables enterprise Kubernetes deployments with OpenShift,” said Maxta CEO and Founder Yoram Novick. “Maxta enables organizations to leverage their existing investments in Red Hat Virtualization and add in Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on a single hyperconverged platform.”

Organizations are still in the early stages of deploying containers in production with most containers being deployed within a virtual machine for security and scalability. While virtualization continues to be the most common method of abstracting applications from physical hardware, organizations will soon need to support virtual machines, containers within virtual machines, and containers running natively.

Maxta’s private cloud infrastructure allows customers to run a mix of hypervisors and containers on the same hyperconvergence platform so that customers don’t need separate infrastructures for each type of abstraction.

“Managing two different management systems, the existing one and a new one for containers, can add significant complexity in operations,” wrote Wataru Katsurashima, research director, et al., at Gartner. “Gartner recommends that data center infrastructure vendors mitigate the complexity issue by supporting seamless management features across traditional infrastructure (e.g., VM-based) and containers.”

“Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is an enterprise Kubernetes platform designed to bridge the needs of developers and IT operations teams and to provide a consistent application and service experience across hybrid cloud infrastructures,” said Chris Morgan, global technical director, OpenShift Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat. “By earning OpenShift Primed designation, customers can use Maxta’s hyperconvergence solution in combination with OpenShift with greater confidence that work has been completed for the solution to work with OpenShift.”

As the world is shifting from virtual machines to containers, companies need the flexibility to adapt to changing technology while continuing to derive value from their existing investments. Maxta positions customers for the future by allowing them to choose among fully supported versions of different technologies and run them simultaneously on a single, hyperconverged platform that works across any server hardware.

“As organizations begin deploying containers, many hyperconverged solution providers are expanding from a focus on purely virtual machines to focusing on a level of abstraction that supports both virtual machines and containers,” said Mike Leone, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Maxta has doubled down on its commitment to open source by continuing to support Red Hat Virtualization, as well as supporting the RedHat OpenShift Container Platform. This provides customers with freedom of a choice between licensed or open source virtualization, while providing a path to Kubernetes orchestration.”