Red Hat Inc., provider of open source solutions, announced on Monday availability of Red Hat Fuse 7, the next major release of its distributed, cloud-native integration solution, and introduced a new fully hosted low-code integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) offering, Fuse Online. With Fuse 7, Red Hat is expanding its integration capabilities natively to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, its comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform.

Fuse gives customers a unified solution for creating, extending and deploying containerized integration services across hybrid cloud environments.

The latest release introduces a browser-based graphical interface with low-code drag-and-drop capabilities that enable business users and developers alike to more rapidly integrate applications and services using more than 200 predefined connectors and components. These components are based on Apache Camel and include more than 50 new connectors for big data, cloud services, and SaaS endpoints, which organizations can adapt and scale for legacy systems, APIs, IoT devices, and cloud-native applications. Users can also extend services and integrations for use by third-party providers and partners.

By taking advantage of capabilities in Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Fuse offers greater productivity and manageability in private, public or hybrid clouds. This native OpenShift-based experience provides portability for services and integrations across runtime environments and enables diverse users to work more collaboratively.

The ability to integrate custom and packaged applications across the hybrid cloud can be a competitive differentiator for organizations today. Now with an iPaaS offering, Fuse enables diverse users such as integration experts, application developers, and non-technical citizen integrators to independently participate in the integration process using a single platform, while maintaining compliance with corporate governance and processes.

Fuse can be deployed alongside Red Hat 3scale API Management, Red Hat’s API management offering, to add capabilities for security, monetization, rate limiting, and community features around services composed from Fuse or elsewhere.

Combined with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Fuse and 3scale API Management form the foundation of Red Hat’s agile integration architecture. 3scale API Management 2.2, released May 2018, introduced new tools for graphical configuration of policies, policy extensibility and shareability, and expanded TLS support— to make it easier for business users to implement their organizations API program.

Organizations from around the world, such as Dirección Nacional de Migraciones de la República Argentina and Lufthansa Technik have deployed Red Hat’s integration technologies, such as Fuse and 3scale API Management, to more integrate systems across their hybrid cloud environments.

Red Hat Fuse 7 is available for download by members of the Red Hat Developer community. Customers can get the latest updates from the Red Hat Customer Portal.