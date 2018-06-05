Aparavi, a Silicon Beach startup in SaaS-based active archive, announced on Tuesday its Aparavi Advantage Program that allows service providers the opportunity to grow their monthly revenue by expanding their cloud service offerings to help solve customers’ ever-increasing data management challenges.

Aparavi Active Archive masters out-of-control unstructured data growth with data protection, retention and archive while delivering true storage independence with on-premises and multi-cloud mobility and a pay-as-you-go model based on usage. This, along with its open data format, removes vendor-lock in forever. Aparavi pays for itself in reduced backup and secondary storage spend while eliminating up-front investments with a pay-as-you-go model based on usage.

The Aparavi Advantage Partner Program provides resellers with the ability to capitalize on the rapid growth of cloud storage, the desire for multi-cloud management, and a recurring revenue model with multi-tier and multi-tenant capabilities designed to help them deliver the right solution to large enterprises and/or multiple customers on a single instance.

Aparavi is a channel-centric company, with features such as multi-tier and multi-tenant that enable service providers to deliver the right solution to their customers. Partnering with Aparavi provides opportunity to take advantage of the rapid growth of cloud storage, the desire for multi-cloud management, and a recurring revenue model. Aparavi offers a highly competitive partner program, with no upfront fees, sales and marketing support and the ability to ramp quickly.

With no program fees, infrastructure costs or revenue requirements, Aparavi makes it easy to become a partner. The Aparavi Advantage Partner Program provides generous margins along with billing based on partners’ customers’ aggregate usage for ideal cost savings.

Aparavi provides its partners with practices for marketing and selling to ensure success and help drive demand. One-on-one training, co-branded marketing assets/campaigns and sales assistance help partners get started. Aparavi bills service providers for aggregated usage with service providers billing their customers. Partners are not required to meet monthly or annual minimum revenue requirements.

“Organizations need a better way to manage and protect their massive unstructured data growth without having to buy more disk, more backup software and more cloud storage,” said Jon Calmes, vice president of business development. “As a channel-centric company, we are looking to partner with service providers who want to be a part of the fast-growing market to help solve these data management challenges. We offer customers both true multi-cloud mobility as well as hybrid implementations that allow active movement between clouds and on-premises. Service providers joining the Aparavi Advantage Partner Program can start at any size and scale over time to petabytes of data protected, retained and archived.”