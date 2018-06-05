Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies business, announced on Tuesday an expanded partnership with SAP, becoming a global cloud providers that offers the SAP Data Hub solution on the cloud via Virtustream Enterprise Cloud. Customers can now choose to deploy SAP Data Hub, which is a data operations management solution that enables data orchestration, pipelining, governance and agile sharing of all data across a connected data landscape, as an out-of-the-box solution.

From a single location, SAP Data Hub and Virtustream Enterprise Cloud allow customers to accelerate and expand the flow of data across their organization. Customers can get up and running quickly with a comprehensive solution that is installed, managed and maintained by Virtustream, giving IT teams more time to focus on solving strategic business problems.

Virtustream customers can leverage SAP Data Hub to build scalable, data-driven applications and services, bring them to market quickly, and have one location for data management and visibility. Customers also receive the many benefits of Virtustream Enterprise Cloud, which is designed to run complex, mission-critical enterprise applications with a full suite of professional services. Virtustream offers high availability and performance speeds, backed by SLAs and integrated rigorous security.

A consumption-based pricing model based on actual consumption of cloud resources. Virtustream’s patented MicroVM cloud resource allocation and management technology allows fine-grained measurement of compute, memory, network and storage consumption. Customers pay for the resources used, reducing inefficiencies and creating significant cost savings, while eliminating overhead from unused virtual machines.

Critical business systems are secure and protected by comprehensive IT security infrastructure. When combined with a range of industry-specific and government certifications, Virtustream Enterprise Cloud creates a trusted environment to run even the most sensitive enterprise data.

“We are evolving our solution through the addition of SAP Data Hub, which brings the latest in big data management capabilities to the cloud experience our customers know and love,” said Christina Colby, SVP, Alliances, Virtustream. “Our partnership with SAP means customers can now manage mission-critical big data workloads and cloud native workloads easier than ever before, which allows them to scale their big data solutions.”

“With this deepened partnership, we’re looking forward to extending our big data capabilities to an even wider customer base so enterprises can take advantage of simple, scalable data operations and management,” said Michael Eacrett, VP of Product Management, P&I Big Data, SAP. “Virtustream has a longstanding history of providing security, performance and compliance, and is a great choice for large enterprises looking to adopt SAP Data Hub in the cloud.”

This announcement is part of a larger series of collaborations between Virtustream and SAP designed to bring additional benefits to customers. Last year, Virtustream provided new capabilities to specific verticals and additional geographies. In the first quarter of this year, Virtustream continued the global expansion of its partnership with SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with the addition of the Middle East and APJ.