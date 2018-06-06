The total worldwide enterprise storage systems factory revenue grew 34.4 percent year over year during the first quarter of this year to $13.0 billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker. Total capacity shipments were up 79.1 percent year over year to 98.8 exabytes during the quarter.

Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale data centers increased 80.4 percent year over year in the first quarter of this year to $3.1 billion. This represented 23.9 percent of total enterprise storage investments during the quarter. Sales of server-based storage increased 34.2 percent year over year, to $3.6 billion in revenue. This represented 28 percent of total enterprise storage investments. The external storage systems market was worth $6.3 billion during the quarter, up 19.3 percent from the first quarter of last year.

Dell Inc was the largest supplier for the quarter, accounting for 21.6 percent of total worldwide enterprise storage systems revenue and growing 43.0 percent over the first quarter of last year. HPE/New H3C Group was the second largest supplier with 17.7 percent share of revenue. This represented 18.3 percent growth over the first quarter of last year. NetApp generated 6.8 percent of total revenue, making it the third largest vendor during the quarter. This represented 21.7 percent growth over the same quarter last year.

Hitachi and IBM were statistically tied as the fourth largest suppliers with 3.6 percent and 3.0 percent respective share of revenue during the quarter. As a single group, storage systems sales by original design manufacturers (ODMs) directly to hyperscale datacenter customers accounted for 23.9 percent of global spending during the quarter, up 80.4% over 1Q17.

“This was a quarter of exceptional growth that can be attributed to multiple factors,” said Eric Sheppard, research vice president, Server and Storage Infrastructure. “Demand for public cloud resources and a global enterprise infrastructure refresh were two important drivers of new enterprise storage investments around the world. Solutions most commonly sought after in today’s enterprise storage systems are those that help drive new levels of data center efficiency, operational simplicity, and comprehensive support for next generation workloads.”

Dell was also the largest external enterprise storage systems supplier during the quarter, accounting for 32.9 percent of worldwide revenues. NetApp finished in the second position with 14.2 percent share of revenue during the quarter. HPE/New H3C Group was the third largest with 10.4 percent share of revenue. Hitachi and IBM rounded out the top 5 with 7.3 percent and 5.8 percent market share, respectively.

The total All Flash Array (AFA) market generated $2.1 billion in revenue during the quarter, up 54.7 percent year over year. The Hybrid Flash Array (HFA) market was worth $2.5 billion in revenue, up 23.8 percent from the first quarter last year.