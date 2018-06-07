enSilo, the automated endpoint security company protecting endpoints pre- and post-infection to stop data breaches and data disruption caused by malware in real-time, announced on Wednesday version 3.0 of its enSilo Endpoint Security Platform which includes enhanced management capabilities for service providers growing their businesses with managed endpoint detection and response (MDR) services.

These features empower managed security service providers (MSSPs), systems integrators and other partners to tap enSilo’s platform for efficient and comprehensive deployment of managed endpoint and wider security services across enterprises, where enSilo’s unique integrated protection defends endpoints and employees from malware, data theft and other threats.

Specifically, enSilo Endpoint Security Platform version 3.0 provides multi-tenant administration, enabling service providers to manage multiple organizations’ defenses from a single pane of glass, with centralized control of administrative actions, device inventories, roles and enforcement policies.

enSilo transforms security operations by enabling MSPs to automate tasks such as incident response, threat hunting and remediation as part of MDR offerings. enSilo’s service provider partners can dynamically manage software licenses in version 3.0. Multi-Tenancy also helps MSSPs better leverage investment in computing resources by managing multiple customers from a single management instance thereby reducing operating costs.

According to Gartner’s 2017 Market Guide for Managed Endpoint Detection and Response, 15 percent of organizations will be using provider-driven services such as MDR by the year 2020, up from less than one percent today. Gartner further concludes that by 2020, 80 percent of MSSPs will offer MDR-type services. These metrics and the sheer scale and complexity of protecting diverse fleets of devices and users make it inevitable for service providers to change the endpoint security market.

“The nature of today’s rapidly moving advanced malware means that enterprises need to filter, contain and remediate attacks faster than ever before. Enterprises are asking their service providers for more than Next Generation Anti-Virus and Managed Detection and Response services, they want automated, comprehensive endpoint security,” explained enSilo CEO, Roy Katmor.

“Recognizing this opportunity for our partners, enSilo’s new multi-tenancy features give service providers even greater value by enabling them to operationalize the industry’s only endpoint platform with pre- and post-infection protection and automated customized incident response across multiple customer environments and differentiate their offerings with faster incident response SLAs. In an increasingly crowded market, service providers seeking to capture wider security-related business are challenged to differentiate their offerings, while seamlessly managing customers and meeting critical service level agreements (SLAs). Today’s announcement makes the enSilo platform a compelling answer for provider’s interrelated technology and business challenges,” continued Katmor.

“enSilo changes how we perform security operations because the platform’s tightly integrated blocking, detection and response capabilities prevent and contain attacks, sparing our analysts from otherwise time-consuming triage efforts. Meanwhile, enSilo’s data and visualizations help our team advise and support clients’ strategic cyber risk postures and priorities. Features like multi-tenancy make enSilo one of the core technologies we turn to in our security practice,” said Oliver Bendig, CEO of Matrix42 AG, vendor of workspace management software and forward-thinking solutions for modern work environments and also an enSilo partner.

Standing apart from other endpoint security vendors that impact system performance or force users to rely on single-layer security mechanisms prone to failure, the enSilo platform is renowned for integrating next generation antivirus (NGAV) with application communication control, automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) and real-time blocking, threat hunting, incident response and virtual patching capabilities in a single lightweight agent.

Version 3.0 of the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform will be generally available in mid-June.