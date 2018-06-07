Gemalto, provider of digital security offerings, announced this week launch of a new virtualized network encryption platform, SafeNet Virtual Encryptor CV1000 as part of its continued investment to address the rapidly changing data security needs of organizations worldwide.

Enterprises and service providers are increasingly using network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies to design, deploy and manage their networks and cloud-based services. These software-based technologies give organizations cost and operational benefits because they move network functions from dedicated network encryption hardware appliances to virtual servers.

However, these technologies can also present additional security challenges for protecting sensitive data that runs across these networks because of their virtualized architecture.

Leveraging the proven security and performance of the hardware-based SafeNet High Speed Encryptor family, the SafeNet Virtual Encryptor CV1000 is a hardened virtual security appliance designed to secure data in motion across both software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and traditional networks. Developed by Gemalto’s high speed encryption partner, Senetas (ASX:SEN), the SafeNet Virtual Encryptor CV1000 can encrypt data in motion at data-rates up to 5 Gbps.

The SafeNet Virtual Encryptor CV1000 features Virtualized Network Functionality that reduces dependence on dedicated network encryption hardware appliances for both enterprises and network operators; and reduces cost of ownership makes the SafeNet Virtual Encryptor CV1000 up to 10 times more affordable than hardware-based appliances. Its rapid deployment and scalability enables organizations to spin up a virtual machine to protect data across the network rather than having to physically deploy hardware at each end point.

The platform also includes crypto-agile encryption across network layers with transport independent mode, providing ability to encrypt traffic across Layers 2, 3 and 4 with optimized performance and robust encryption, including support for custom algorithms. Its combined Encryption Key Management option, integrates with SafeNet KeySecure for enhanced key lifecycle management.

“More and more organizations are embracing the advantages of virtualized networks to deliver cost-effective scalability, flexibility and network management to the network edge. Consequently, network services require trusted virtualized encryption for optimum data security,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of Encryption Products at Gemalto. “Gemalto’s launch of a virtualized network encryption platform redefines network data security by providing the crypto-agility required to ensure sensitive data and transmissions remain secure, regardless of network design.”

Transforming the network encryption market, SafeNet High Speed Encryptors are the first to offer Transport Independent Mode, which enables organizations to encrypt data across mixed high speed WAN links (Layers 2, 3 and 4). Organizations can now be assured that they are getting the best performance and secure encryption, regardless of the network layer. This feature is currently available for the SafeNet Virtual Encryptor CV1000, and will be available for the hardware-based SafeNet High Speed Encryptors later this year.

“As organizations increasingly embrace cloud-based applications and their use of multiple network types from Ethernet to MPLS, Senetas and Gemalto are ahead of the curve in providing seamless concurrent multi-layer network traffic encryption to ensure the best in network security and performance available today,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Senetas.