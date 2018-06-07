ScyllaDB announced on Wednesday a new Scylla Enterprise release with optimizations for IBM PowerTM System Servers with the IBM POWER9 multi-core architecture. By combining Scylla’s highly performant, close-to-the-hardware design with next-generation IBM Power System Servers, organizations can reach new levels of performance while also reducing the footprint, cost and complexity of their systems.

Scylla database editions with support for IBM Power Systems are available for download from the ScyllaDB website.

This integration builds upon a multi-faceted relationship between ScyllaDB and IBM. In 2016, IBM Compose began providing Scylla as part of their database-as-a-service offering. The collaboration has since grown to include additional IBM divisions, including IBM Systems (both IBM Power Systems and Z Systems), IBM Cloud (including IBM Graph as a service) and IBM’s internal use of Scylla to power the IBM Cloud Service Catalog.

Fully compatible with Apache Cassandra, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity to 10X that of Cassandra. AppNexus, Samsung, Olacabs, Grab, Investing.com, Snapfish, Zen.ly, IBM’s Compose and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs.

ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital, Samsung Ventures, and TLV Partners.

Scylla is an open source drop-in replacement for Apache Cassandra. It delivers scale-up performance of 1,000,000 IOPS per node, scales out to hundreds of nodes, and consistently achieves a 99% tail latency of less than 1 millisecond. Scylla’s pioneering shard-per-core implementation, asynchronous architecture and auto-tuning capabilities enable organizations to immediately leverage the full advantages of the multi-core POWER9 chip.

IBM Power Systems servers are designed for mission-critical applications and emerging Cognitive Era workloads including artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, advanced analytics and high-performance computing. Whether deployed in a private, public or hybrid cloud, Power System Servers are capable of performing millions of I/O operations per second. Because Scylla operates asynchronously, it is able to take full advantage of the speed of the POWER9 processor, driving both I/O and CPU processing in a way that scales linearly with the number of cores on the CPU.

“ScyllaDB has designed a powerful distributed database that extends the performance advantages we’ve introduced with our multi-core POWER9 processors,” said Tim Vincent, IBM Fellow and Vice President of IBM Cognitive Systems. “The combination of the Scylla NoSQL database and our Power System Servers enables our shared customers to scale up their systems rather than continually scaling out, creating new opportunities for data center consolidation and price performance.”

“We are excited by the many advancements IBM has made with its Power System Servers,” said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. “As data volumes continue to increase, organizations need to process greater workloads yet also avoid introducing more complexity into their systems. The combination of Scylla and IBM POWER9 delivers unprecedented performance, scale, density and efficiency while greatly simplifying the administrative burden of big data systems.”