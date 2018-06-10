Nexsan, vendor of unified storage solutions, released this week Assureon Cloud Transfer, an additional feature of its Assureon secure archive storage system. This add-on enables customers to freely migrate or copy data to or from public cloud platforms and Assureon’s on-premise archive storage providing long-term data protection and retention.

Assureon Cloud Transfer is designed to combat the rising costs of cloud storage and offers a comprehensive security and integrity feature set. The cloud offers flexibility and elasticity, but by unnecessarily keeping cold data in the cloud for long periods of time, organizations are struggling with painfully high invoices from their cloud vendor.

Nexsan’s proven Assureon on-premise archive hardware provides assured data protection and integrity for long term storage of important digital assets. Used by thousands of organizations to protect their most sensitive or valuable digital files, Assureon implements a unique file fingerprinting and asset serialization process combined with metadata authenticated by a private blockchain. This enables automated integrity audits, providing positive assurance of the completeness and authenticity of business records.

Assureon also provides a suite of defenses against the growing menace of ransomware and other threats which mimic the permissions of genuine users to cause damage and may be easily configured to support any popular regulatory or compliance regimen including HIPAA, SEC17a-4, and GDPR.

With Assureon Cloud Transfer, customers can utilize the best features of the cloud, while offloading cold data onto a secure Assureon on-premise hardware platform. This reduces the accumulating premium costs associated with keeping data in the public cloud, providing data portability while reducing risk of cloud vendor lock in.

Assureon Cloud Transfer optimizes demands on data backup infrastructure. In addition, organizations can set policies to automate the process, allowing cold data to move freely and automatically from and to the cloud to Assureon, while retaining immediate access to all files from any desired cloud server instance.

“Using cloud storage for all types of data, including long-term and sensitive information, is like deciding to store most of your property in a rented storage unit rather than in your own home,” said Gary Watson, co-founder and CTO, Nexsan. “The costs keep rising as you accumulate more possessions and require you to expand the space. While it certainly is easy and sometimes makes sense to store some extra items this way temporarily, when it comes to a valid long-term strategy, the most secure and cost-efficient method is to keep permanent and valuable items close to home. This same logic and the same economics apply to cloud vs. on-premise storage. Assureon Cloud Transfer makes it easier, and extremely cost effective, to move valuable data back on-premise for greater security and control, or to keep the authoritative copy in-house while allowing cloud-based copies to be deleted to save money whenever desired.”

“Nexsan’s Assureon is a highly reliable archive system that is ideal for customers who need file security and especially if they need regulatory compliance. It resonates well with customers across all industries, and this latest capability will meet many of today’s enterprise IT challenges,” commented Dave Hiechel, president and CEO at Eagle Technologies. “Many customers are looking to migrate to the cloud in some form. Nexsan has bridged the gap to allow customers full control over security and compliance. By enabling the utilization of both cloud and on-premise, an organization can now create an optimized architecture for its needs.”

“The addition of Assureon Cloud Transfer is the first step in Nexsan’s long term cloud strategy. It’s ideal for customers looking to improve security while also significantly reducing data storage costs. Although it has many use cases, the launch is particularly timely as it coincides with the GDPR deadline. GDPR is the rebirth of archive. ACT gives enterprises more control of their archived data whether it resides in the cloud or on-premise – ticking all of the boxes around GDPR compliance,” commented George Crump, president and founder of Storage Switzerland.