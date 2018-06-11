Data storage company Seagate Technology announced on Monday its new Game Drive for Xbox SSD – a flash-speed SSD storage drive designed for Xbox One – delivering fast gaming performance and convenient portability.

Available in 2TB, 1TB, and 500GB capacities, the pro-level flash SSD upgrade delivers fast game loading performance to get you into the game. The officially licensed Xbox drive offers branding elements that match the Xbox One X consoles and increases the console’s storage capacity to make room for all of your games and downloadable add-ons.

Instantly recognized by the Xbox console and installed in under two minutes, Game Drive for Xbox SSD set-up is a snap and, with USB 3.0 speeds, games played from the drive will perform just as if they were playing from the console’s internal hard drive.

Additionally, Game Drive for Xbox SSD is small enough to slip into a pocket, does not need a separate power cord, and can store more than 501 downloaded games, downloadable add-ons, and achievements for continued gameplay on any generation of Xbox One console.

“The quality of production and in-game environment for today’s game titles is off the charts,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate Technology. “Seagate’s Game Drive for Xbox SSD offers gamers the extra capacity for their entire library and flash-speed performance so they can jump into their games without waiting on slow menus and load times.”

The new Game Drive for Xbox SSDs are available later this summer at retailers and online for an MSRP of $600 (2TB capacity), $300 (1TB capacity), and $150 (500GB capacity).