A10 Networks, provider of automated cybersecurity solutions, announced Monday the A10 Ingress Controller for Kubernetes, and its integration with A10’s container-native load balancing and application delivery solution. The solution provides application teams building microservices and container-based applications with an easy, automated way to integrate enterprise-grade load-balancing with comprehensive application visibility and analytics.

The A10 Ingress Controller for Kubernetes solution’s features, when and if made available, may include Ingress Controller for Kubernetes ingress resources and service discovery; A10 Harmony Controller providing centralized app visibility, analytics and policy management; and A10 Lightning ADC, containerized on every Kubernetes node, providing application proxy services including advanced load balancing, content switching, SSL termination and app security.

The A10 Ingress Controller operates with Ingress resources to automatically provision application delivery configuration and policies, as well as ties directly into the container life cycle to automatically update application delivery configuration with the dynamism of a Kubernetes environment.

As application services scale up and down, the A10 load balancer is dynamically updated. The containerized load balancer – A10 Lightning ADC – also scales up and down automatically with the scale of a Kubernetes cluster.

The solution provides comprehensive application analytics by collecting hundreds of application metrics, thus enabling operations teams to troubleshoot faster, manage capacity planning and also detect performance and security anomalies. The analytics data is available via dashboards on the A10 Harmony portal or via APIs.

“As application teams adopt container and microservice architectures, Kubernetes has become the de-facto standard for container orchestration,” said Kamal Anand, Vice President of Cloud, A10 Networks. “A10’s Kubernetes solution provides enterprise applications teams with container-native enterprise grade application delivery for their mission-critical applications. With bundled monitoring, traffic analytics and application security, it reduces their operational burden and allows them to focus on core application value.”

“The transition to software containers, micro-segmented application architectures, and DevOps practices is underway, making it imperative that ADCs can be easily included in these applications and orchestrated along with containers by container management software such as Kubernetes,” said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., senior research director and advisor of cloud and data center research practice for IHS Markit, a global business information provider. “For 2017 we estimated revenue from commercial license of container software at $350 million, with revenue over $1.2 billion forecast for 2022, signaling a strong need for application delivery ecosystems to support containers. A10’s focus on integrating its ADC software Kubernetes container management software answers an important market requirement.”

“IDC finds that enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-native containers and microservices. A challenge for those enterprises, though, is ensuring that the right application-delivery infrastructure is deployed to facilitate the agility, elasticity, flexibility, security and scale that production environments require, “ said Brad Casemore, Research VP, Datacenter Networks, IDC. “At the edge of a Kubernetes cluster, the ingress controller provides important functionality – applying rules to Layer 7 routing to allow inbound connections to reach cluster services – and its integration with enterprise-grade application-delivery infrastructure, such as A10’s containerized load balancer and controller, makes considerable sense.”