Broadcom Inc. announced it is extending its collaboration in server storage with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Broadcom and HPE will showcase the benefits of the SFF-TA-1001 specification commonly known as U.3 reference platform next week at HPE Discover, with a U.3 universal drive cage demonstration featuring Toshiba U.3-enabled NVMe, SAS and SATA drives, the companies announced Tuesday.

This collaboration further builds on the expanding relationship between Broadcom and HPE, which now includes the addition of a Broadcom 24-port RAID controller to the HPE ProLiant Gen10 server family.

U.3 allows SAS and SATA HDDs and SAS, SATA, and NVMe SSDs to operate in a single bay without the complexity of wiring for multiple protocols.

The collaboration between Broadcom and HPE is enabling data center customers and drive partners like Toshiba with the mix of product, technical expertise, and support.

Broadcom delivers PCIe & NVMe switches, NVMe/SAS/SATA controllers featuring tri-mode technology and SAS/SATA expanders, HBAs, RAID adapters, Fibre Channel silicon, software and adapters, HDD/SSD SoCs and HDD preamps. The company offers high quality silicon, advanced firmware, innovative board design, and extensive HDD/SSD validation processes, Broadcom is a supplier of choice for server and external storage OEMs, system builders and hyperscale customers.

“Expanding our relationship with Broadcom enables us to provide our customers with an agile computing experience, including a streamlined, holistic process to building server-based storage that quickly adapts to today’s rapidly changing requirements,” said Tom Lattin, vice president and general manager, Mass Market Platforms, Options and Software, HPE. “Offering storage and drive flexibility with U.3 enabled technology gives customers a choice in how they store, retrieve, and utilize their data, at a price point that matches each application’s requirements and demands.”

“Broadcom is growing its investment in HPE server storage solutions, which continues to drive our mission to enable the storage ecosystem with flexibility, performance, and simplification,” said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. “The addition of our high-port RAID controller to the HPE ProLiant family further extends the footprint of Broadcom Data Center server storage products offered to HPE customers, continuing our heritage of delivering robust data protection and application uptime to the market.”

“The development of the U.3 standard was critical for the advancement of flexible, lower-cost storage systems that utilize a mix of SAS, SATA, and NVMe devices,” said Steve Fingerhut, senior vice president and general manager, SSD and Cloud Software Business Units at Toshiba Memory America, Inc. “We are pleased to enable the collaborative demonstration at HPE Discover with a range of our U.3-enabled SSDs. This is an excellent forum to showcase the benefits of Toshiba technology to system OEM and data center customers, which include lowering costs and simplifying complexity.”

In addition to now providing customers with more flexibility, simplification, and choices, Broadcom and HPE have joined forces to build a better solution to scale on demand with the addition of the Broadcom 24-port RAID controller to HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers. The HPE Smart Array P824i-p MR SAS controller delivers highly flexible, expander-less storage solution ideal for servers with high drive count such as HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10.